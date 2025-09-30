KotasyonBölümler
BUFT
BUFT: FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF

24.16 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BUFT fiyatı bugün 0.12% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 24.12 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 24.16 aralığında işlem gördü.

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BUFT stock price today?

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock is priced at 24.16 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 24.13, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of BUFT shows these updates.

Does FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock pay dividends?

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF is currently valued at 24.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.52% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFT movements.

How to buy BUFT stock?

You can buy FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF shares at the current price of 24.16. Orders are usually placed near 24.16 or 24.46, while 43 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow BUFT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUFT stock?

Investing in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.74 - 24.17 and current price 24.16. Many compare 0.92% and 7.76% before placing orders at 24.16 or 24.46. Explore the BUFT price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the past year was 24.17. Within 20.74 - 24.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT) over the year was 20.74. Comparing it with the current 24.16 and 20.74 - 24.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BUFT stock split?

FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.13, and 9.52% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
24.12 24.16
Yıllık aralık
20.74 24.17
Önceki kapanış
24.13
Açılış
24.13
Satış
24.16
Alış
24.46
Düşük
24.12
Yüksek
24.16
Hacim
43
Günlük değişim
0.12%
Aylık değişim
0.92%
6 aylık değişim
7.76%
Yıllık değişim
9.52%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8