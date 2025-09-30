What is BUFT stock price today? FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock is priced at 24.16 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 24.13, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of BUFT shows these updates.

Does FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock pay dividends? FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF is currently valued at 24.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.52% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFT movements.

How to buy BUFT stock? You can buy FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF shares at the current price of 24.16. Orders are usually placed near 24.16 or 24.46, while 43 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow BUFT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BUFT stock? Investing in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.74 - 24.17 and current price 24.16. Many compare 0.92% and 7.76% before placing orders at 24.16 or 24.46. Explore the BUFT price chart live with daily changes.

What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the past year was 24.17. Within 20.74 - 24.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF performance using the live chart.

What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT) over the year was 20.74. Comparing it with the current 24.16 and 20.74 - 24.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFT moves on the chart live for more details.