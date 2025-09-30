- 개요
BUFT: FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF
BUFT 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 24.12이고 고가는 24.15이었습니다.
FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BUFT stock price today?
FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock is priced at 24.13 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 24.13, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of BUFT shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF is currently valued at 24.13. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.38% and USD. View the chart live to track BUFT movements.
How to buy BUFT stock?
You can buy FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF shares at the current price of 24.13. Orders are usually placed near 24.13 or 24.43, while 47 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BUFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUFT stock?
Investing in FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.74 - 24.17 and current price 24.13. Many compare 0.79% and 7.63% before placing orders at 24.13 or 24.43. Explore the BUFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the past year was 24.17. Within 20.74 - 24.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT) over the year was 20.74. Comparing it with the current 24.13 and 20.74 - 24.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUFT stock split?
FT Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.13, and 9.38% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 24.13
- 시가
- 24.15
- Bid
- 24.13
- Ask
- 24.43
- 저가
- 24.12
- 고가
- 24.15
- 볼륨
- 47
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 0.79%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.63%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.38%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4