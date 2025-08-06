KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / BND
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

BND: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

74.37 USD 0.03 (0.04%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BND fiyatı bugün -0.04% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 74.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 74.54 aralığında işlem gördü.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BND haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BND stock price today?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock is priced at 74.37 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 74.40, and trading volume reached 6583. The live price chart of BND shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is currently valued at 74.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BND movements.

How to buy BND stock?

You can buy Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF shares at the current price of 74.37. Orders are usually placed near 74.37 or 74.67, while 6583 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BND updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BND stock?

Investing in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 71.10 - 75.26 and current price 74.37. Many compare 1.40% and 1.52% before placing orders at 74.37 or 74.67. Explore the BND price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 75.26. Within 71.10 - 75.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (BND) over the year was 71.10. Comparing it with the current 74.37 and 71.10 - 75.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BND moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BND stock split?

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.40, and -1.01% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
74.34 74.54
Yıllık aralık
71.10 75.26
Önceki kapanış
74.40
Açılış
74.43
Satış
74.37
Alış
74.67
Düşük
74.34
Yüksek
74.54
Hacim
6.583 K
Günlük değişim
-0.04%
Aylık değişim
1.40%
6 aylık değişim
1.52%
Yıllık değişim
-1.01%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8