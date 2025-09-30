- Genel bakış
BGIG: ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF
BGIG fiyatı bugün 0.69% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.91 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 32.21 aralığında işlem gördü.
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BGIG stock price today?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock is priced at 32.21 today. It trades within 0.69%, yesterday's close was 31.99, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of BGIG shows these updates.
Does ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF is currently valued at 32.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.80% and USD. View the chart live to track BGIG movements.
How to buy BGIG stock?
You can buy ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF shares at the current price of 32.21. Orders are usually placed near 32.21 or 32.51, while 23 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow BGIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGIG stock?
Investing in ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.12 - 32.21 and current price 32.21. Many compare 3.10% and 9.86% before placing orders at 32.21 or 32.51. Explore the BGIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF in the past year was 32.21. Within 26.12 - 32.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) over the year was 26.12. Comparing it with the current 32.21 and 26.12 - 32.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGIG stock split?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.99, and 7.80% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.99
- Açılış
- 31.99
- Satış
- 32.21
- Alış
- 32.51
- Düşük
- 31.91
- Yüksek
- 32.21
- Hacim
- 23
- Günlük değişim
- 0.69%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.10%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 9.86%
- Yıllık değişim
- 7.80%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8