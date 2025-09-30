시세섹션
BGIG
BGIG: ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF

31.99 USD 0.05 (0.16%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BGIG 환율이 오늘 -0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.89이고 고가는 31.99이었습니다.

ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BGIG stock price today?

ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock is priced at 31.99 today. It trades within -0.16%, yesterday's close was 32.04, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of BGIG shows these updates.

Does ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF is currently valued at 31.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.06% and USD. View the chart live to track BGIG movements.

How to buy BGIG stock?

You can buy ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF shares at the current price of 31.99. Orders are usually placed near 31.99 or 32.29, while 43 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BGIG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BGIG stock?

Investing in ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.12 - 32.06 and current price 31.99. Many compare 2.40% and 9.11% before placing orders at 31.99 or 32.29. Explore the BGIG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF in the past year was 32.06. Within 26.12 - 32.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) over the year was 26.12. Comparing it with the current 31.99 and 26.12 - 32.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGIG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BGIG stock split?

ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.04, and 7.06% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
31.89 31.99
년간 변동
26.12 32.06
이전 종가
32.04
시가
31.95
Bid
31.99
Ask
32.29
저가
31.89
고가
31.99
볼륨
43
일일 변동
-0.16%
월 변동
2.40%
6개월 변동
9.11%
년간 변동율
7.06%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4