- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BGIG: ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF
BGIG 환율이 오늘 -0.16%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.89이고 고가는 31.99이었습니다.
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is BGIG stock price today?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock is priced at 31.99 today. It trades within -0.16%, yesterday's close was 32.04, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of BGIG shows these updates.
Does ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF is currently valued at 31.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.06% and USD. View the chart live to track BGIG movements.
How to buy BGIG stock?
You can buy ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF shares at the current price of 31.99. Orders are usually placed near 31.99 or 32.29, while 43 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BGIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGIG stock?
Investing in ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.12 - 32.06 and current price 31.99. Many compare 2.40% and 9.11% before placing orders at 31.99 or 32.29. Explore the BGIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF in the past year was 32.06. Within 26.12 - 32.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.04 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF (BGIG) over the year was 26.12. Comparing it with the current 31.99 and 26.12 - 32.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGIG stock split?
ETF Series Solutions Bahl & Gaynor Income Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.04, and 7.06% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 32.04
- 시가
- 31.95
- Bid
- 31.99
- Ask
- 32.29
- 저가
- 31.89
- 고가
- 31.99
- 볼륨
- 43
- 일일 변동
- -0.16%
- 월 변동
- 2.40%
- 6개월 변동
- 9.11%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.06%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4