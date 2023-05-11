Introducing Chosen TDI MT4, a trend-following Expert Advisor that uses the Traders Dynamic Index (TDI) and artificial intelligence to ride the trend effectively. Unlike other strategies that search for reversals in the market, Chosen TDI MT4 follows the trend and places trades in the overall direction.





The Expert Advisor features four stages of trade management - search, entry, control, and exit - and applies a take partials and take profit to track every tick of price change. With Chosen TDI MT4, you can enjoy the benefits of a full-cycle trading system without requiring constant external monitoring, complicated setup, or a lot of risk. In fact, the default settings only risk 0.25% per trade.





Our secret advanced mathematical model, which has undergone several optimization stages, allows for market control and the correct setting of orders depending on impulses and market fluctuations. This approach lets you maximize your profit factor on every trade by utilizing great risk to reward and small stop losses.





Chosen TDI MT4 is optimized for US30 on the 15-minute timeframe, but it can also be used on any xxxUSD or USDxxx pair. It is recommended to use a $100,000 account balance for optimal performance, or use US30.mini on accounts smaller than $1000





We believe in the importance of testing an Expert Advisor with real money for at least three months. Chosen TDI MT4 has been thoroughly backtested on historical data, ensuring high-quality results.





With its advanced features and high-quality results, Chosen TDI MT4 is an excellent tool for traders looking to make informed trading decisions. Start trading with confidence today.



