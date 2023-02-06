RumahForexID One

RumahForexID Momentum Scalping Indicator is the best momentum indicator ever created, and why is that? The indicator works on all timeframes and assets, the indicator is made after 6 years of experience in forex. You know many momentum indicators on the internet are unhelpful, and difficult to trade, but RumahForexID Momentum Scalping Indicator is different , The indicator shows wave momentum, when the market is about to trend or consolidate, all that in one simple and clear indicator!

RumahForexID Momentum Scalping Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you real trend and No repaint. RumahForexID Momentum Scalping Indicator has an advantage over the market , this means you will predict where the next trend will occur with the highest probability every time.

You will have a predictor of market movements in a very precise way. The indicator does not repaint , RumahForexID Momentum Scalping Indicator serves as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now that you have the perfect momentum indicator you will watch and trade with confidence because you know in front of you is the best volume tool to enter the market, wave volume and candle volume at the same time, with this combination you have more possibilities than traders others in the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


Rules: Use this indicator for Timeframe H1 and H4

Backtest https://youtu.be/QgUeLD5WYbA


Untuk menambah wawasan sebelum memulai trading forex Ikuti channel @RumahForexID dengan cara LIKE dan SUBSCRIBE 😘

Forex trading tanpa modal : " https://bit.ly/3wRrEEK "

Free Indicator & EA : " https://bit.ly/3xTelVi "

Myfxbook Live Akun : " rumahforexid "

RumahForexID channel : " https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCp3VPJUVlQODCInjQESPl2g "

WARNING : DO YOUR DUE DILIGENCE AND DO NOT FOLLOW IT BLINDLY. TRADING YOUR MONEY AT YOUR OWN RISK - FOREX TRADING IS HIGH RISK. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.

Thank you for your support 😘


