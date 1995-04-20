Market Rider Tools

An Ultimate Tool for quick and efficient market analysis. Unique combination of solid indicators defining market direction for trend tracking and filtration designed for you to stay on the right side of the market.


Market Rider Tools gives you access to one of the most used from professional trades indicators on worldwide, which were not build in for MT4 and MT5 terminals . These are unique non-repainting indicators

designed to be used on all time frames for all instruments classes: Forex, CFDs, Futures, Crypto and Stock equities (all instruments offered in Metatrader terminals).


To complete the full market analysis supported by various world known oscillators used by numerous professional traders you should use Market Rider Oscillators


Market Rider Tools features - wide range of multiple indicators to beat the market:
  •  ClearMethod
  •  Gann_Hilo
  •  Keltner channel
  •  HighsLows
  •  Automatic Trendlines
  •  Average Price Per Bar
  •  High Low Per N Bars
  •  InsideBars 
  •  Pivot Points
  •  Currency Correlation Monitoring
  •  Indicator Strength Analysis

Complete guide of the indicators and instructions for using them: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751377


You can find MT5 version here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92083


First 10 buyers of Market Rider Tools will receive Market Rider Oscillators for free !


If you have any questions don't hesitate to private message me!


