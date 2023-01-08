Complete guide and instructions for using Market Rider Tools
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Complete guide and instructions for using Market Rider Tools

8 January 2023, 21:03
Stefan Petkov
Stefan Petkov
0
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This is a full guide of the features and the input settings of the Market Rider Tools

Market Rider Tools MT4https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92082

Market Rider Tools MT5https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92083

Market Rider Tools features multiple indicators:

  • ClearMethod - It is a way to determine the direction of short-term price swings. The method identifies the direction of the price swing and the precise time the swing direction changes. When the color becomes aqua we are looking for long position. When the color becomes purple we are looking for short positions. 

  • Gann_Hilo - The Gann HiLo Activator is a trend following indicator which is part of the Gann Trading Strategy*. In addition to indicating the current trend direction this can be used as both entry signal and trailing stop. To use the complete Gann Swing Trading Strategy you would need Market Rider Oscillators.

  • Keltner Channel - The Keltner Channel consists of 3 lanes - Upper/Lower/Middle. Generally, we are looking for a trade when there is a Uptrend/Downtrend and the price tests the Middle lane. The Stop Loss and Targets could be the Upper/Lower lane, Pivot Points, Sum of Multiple Averages per bars on one level, Automatic trendline etc. 

  • HighsLows - The indicator draws the Highest High and Lowest Lows on daily basis showing you the daily ranges by nice and comfortable approach. 

  • Automatic Trendlines - This function draws automatically trendlines. We are looking for a trade with low risk entry when there is an uptrend and the price tests the lower line or there is a downtrend and the price test the up line.

  • Average Price Per Bar - This function calculates the average price per bar by calculations chosen by you. Generally, when there are multiple lines on the same level this shows where is the point of the interest, which can be used for short-term support/resistance levels

  • High Low Per N Bars - This functions draws 2 lines showing the Highest High and Lowest Low levels for the chosen period of bars

  • InsideBars - Popular reversal/continuation bar formation that requires at least 2 bars. An Inside Bar is a bar that has a Lower High and a Higher Low than those of the previous bar.  When the price exits the inside bar range, we expect that the price action will continue to move in the direction of the inside bar breakout. For clearing the signals of breakout we recommend to use Market Rider Oscillators.

  • Pivot Points - Points of Support/Resistance based on the High, Low and Close values of the previous day. It can be used as Support/Resistance levels for potential market reversal and/or stop loss or target. 

  • Currency Correlation Monitoring - This function gives a quick and easy look over the correlation between any tradeable instruments selected. Correlation between 0.8 and 1.0 means that the symbols are moving in same direction. Correlation between -0.8 and -1.0 means that the symbols are moving in complete opposite directions.

  • Indicator Strength Analysis - Quick and easy visualization of what is the market direction on different timeframes based on many widely spread technical indicators at a glance of a sight.


*Gann Trading Strategy consists of : Gann Trend Oscillator, Gann Swing Oscillator, Gann HiLo Activator :

- An entry-signal is generated when all of these indicator match. A long signal is indicated when the Gann Trend Oscillator rises from -1 to +1 and matches the +1 value of the Swing Oscillator. When the Trend Oscillator’s value declines from +1 to -1 and matches -1 of the Gann Swing Oscillator, this is a short signal. The Gann Hilo Activator, when combined with both of these oscillators, tells the exact entry points.

 


ClearMethod/Gann_HiLo/Keltner/HighsLows - can be selected only once per indicator attached to the chart. If you wish to use more than 1 simply add the indicator to the chart again and set the desired indicator by you. 



ShowPanel=false  - Enable/Disable the visual panel

Panel_Corner=LeftCorner - Select between the Upper Right/Left corner for the panel to be displayed 

Calculate_Once=false - Set this function to true if you wish the indicator to make only 1 calculation and don't update

OnChartIndicator=None - Chose between ClearMethod,GannHILO,Keltner,HighsLows indicators to be drawn on the chart, keep in mind that you can use only 1 per time. If you want to use 2 or more just add the indicator to the chart again and select the other indicators/

AutoTrendLine_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Auto Trend Line Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

length=150 - The automatic trendlines will calculate the the current trendlines based on the last 150 bars, if you want to increase the length just change the number to higher or lower value

AutoTrend=false - Set to true if you wish to activate the automatic trendlines

AutoTrend_UP=true - When set to true it will draw the upper trendline

AutoTrend_Down=true  - When set to true it will draw the down trendline

AutoTrendPeriod=Current_Period - By default it would be set to current period. Trendlines will be calculated based on the period set by the function. For example, if you want, you can set automatic trendlines for the last 150 bars based on H4 timeframe. If you set H4 and then change the chart timeframe to M1/M15/M30 you will still see the same H4 trendlines

AutoUP=clrRed - Select the color of the upper trendline

AutoDown=clrRed - Select the color of the down trendline

shift_cc=0 - Set the starting point of calculation

forwardbarprojection=5 - Select the amount of bars of which you wish the trendlines to be continued

AlertOnTouch=true - This function will send you an alert message that the price has touched any of the trendlines

AlertBeforeTouch=true - This function will send you an alert message that the price is close to any of the trendlines

AlertBeforeTouch_pips=100 - Select the distance on which you wish to be alerted before touching the trendline

Alert_AUTOTREND=Once - This function will determine the quantity of the alerts. By default there will be one alert before touch and one on touch. You can change it to have alerts on each bar not only once

AutoTrendShortTermFilter=false - If you wish the indicator not to draw lines if the trendline is drawn on the most recent bars - set the function to true

AutoTrendShortTermLength=5 - Set the minimum number of bars which will be taken if AutoTrendShortTermFilter is set to true


AveragePricePerBar_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Average Price Per Bar Setttings <<<<<<<<<<"

AveragePriceBar=false - Set to true if you wish to activate the function

Mode = HighLow - chose between 4 modes of calculations. The first will calculate the (High+Low)/2, HighLowClose=(High+Low+Close)/3, OpenHighLowClose=(Open+High+Low+Close)/4,HighLowCloseClose=(High+Low+Close+Close)/4

BarsC=10 - Set the length of bars which you wish to be calculated

Average_Shift=1 - Set the starting bar of calculation

APPBS=clrRed - Select the color of the lines



ClearMethod_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> ClearMethod Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

CM_Uptrend=clrAqua - Select the color for the uptrend 

CM_Downtrend=clrPurple - Select the color for the downtrend

AlertOnChange=true - If set to true, it will send you an alert message when the Clear Method changes from uptrend to downtrend or downtrend to uptrend

AlertOnChange_ClosedBar=false - When set to false it will alert you when there is a change in downtrend/uptrend despite the time of the current bar. When set to true it will wait for the closure of the bar before alerting.




Gann_HILO_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Gann HILO Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

Gann_HILO_Length=3 - Set the Gann HiLo period

Gann_HILO_UP=clrGreen - Select the color of up line

Gann_HILO_Down=clrRed - Select the color of down line


HighLowPerNBars_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> High Low Per N Bars Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

HighLowPerNBArs=false - Set to true if you wish to enable the function

length_HL=100 - Select the amount of bars you wish to be calculated

skipbar=0 - Set the starting bar of the calculation

clrHigh=clrRed - Select the upper line color

clrLow=clrRed - Select the lower line color


Keltner_Channel_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Keltner Channel Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

Keltner_Period = 10 - Set the Keltner Channel period 

Keltner_Upper_Color=clrPurple - Select the upper color

Keltner_Middle_Color=clrWhite - Select the middle color

Keltner_Lower_Color=clrPurple - Select the lower color



InsideBars_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> InsideBars Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

InsideBars=false - Set to true to enable the function

BarsToCC=1000 - Select the bars to be calculated for inside bars

Inside_High=clrRed - Select the color of the High lines

Inside_Low=clrRed - Select the color of the Low lines



HighsLows_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> HighsLows Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

Highs_Color=clrRed - Select the color of the High line

Lows_Color=clrRed - Select the color of the Low line


PivotPoints_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Pivot Points Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

PivotPoints=false - Set to true to enable the function

Main_Pivot_Color=clrGray - Select the main line color 

OnlyTodayPivot=true - If you wish to have only today's pivot points turn this function on, keep in mind if is set to false there might be slight calculation delay depending on the specific instrument and how much is the history of the instrument

S1_Pivot=clrGreen - Select the S1 level line

S2_Pivot=clrGreen  - Select the S2 level line

S3_Pivot=clrGreen  - Select the S3 level line

R1_Pivot=clrRed  - Select the R1 level line

R2_Pivot=clrRed  - Select the R2 level line

R3_Pivot=clrRed  - Select the R3 level line



CurrencyCorrelationSettings=">>>>>>>>>> Currency Correlation Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

symbol_row_1="EURUSD"  - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is EURUSD.p, you have to write it  EURUSD.p

symbol_row_2="GBPUSD"  - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is EURUSD.p, you have to write it   GBPUSD.p

symbol_row_3="USDJPY"  - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is USDJPY .p, you have to write it   USDJPY.p

symbol_row_4="USDCAD"  - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place.  You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is USDCAD.p, you have to write it   USDCAD.p

symbol_column_1="EURUSD" - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is EURUSD.p, you have to write it EURUSD.p

symbol_column_2="GBPUSD" - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is GBPUSD.p, you have to write it GBPUSD.p

symbol_column_3="USDJPY" - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is USDJPY.p, you have to write it USDJPY.p

symbol_column_4="USDCAD" - Set the symbol you wish to be placed on this place. You need to type the name of the pair with the suffix (if there is any). For example, if your symbol is USDCAD.p, you have to write it USDCAD.p

TimeFrame_Correlation=H1 - Select the timeframe you wish the correlation to be calculated on. By default it will be set to H1

Period_Correlation=100 - Set the number of bars you wish the correlation to be calculated 



IndicatorStrengthSettings=">>>>>>>>>> Indicator Strength Settings <<<<<<<<<<

Line1=ADX - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the first line

Line2=MACD - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the second line

Line3=RSI - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the third line

Line4=CCI - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the fourth line

Line5=Stochastic - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the fifth line

Line6=MA - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the sixth line

Line7=Empty - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the seventh line

Line8=Empty - Choose the indicator you wish to be displayed on the eight line

AlertQuantity=Once - Choose the quantity of the alerts for the indicators.

You can modify the indicators of each line to show the calculations of the parameters changed by you. The settings for each line from 1-8 are identical, so I will explain how to setup a line. 

Line1_Settings=">>>>>>>>>> Line 1 Settings <<<<<<<<<<"

AlertLine_1=Off - You can choose if you want to be alerted when the overall strength of the line becomes Neutral/DownTrend/Uptrend/StrongDownTrend/StrongUptrend

ADX_Line1_Settings="------ ADX Line 1 ------" - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be ADX

Period_ADX_Line1=10 - Set the period of the ADX

Inverse_ADX_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)

MACD_Line1_Settings="------ MACD Line 1 ------"  - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be MACD

Period_MACD_FastEma_Line1=12 - Set the Fast EMA of the MACD

Period_MACD_SlowEma_Line1=26  - Set the Slow EMA of the MACD

Period_MACD_Signal_Line1=9  - Set the Signal EMA of the MACD

Inverse_MACD_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)

RSI_Line1_Settings="------ RSI Line 1 ------"  - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be RSI

Period_RSI_Line1=10  - Set the RSI period

RSI_OverBought_Line1=70 - Set the overbought level

RSI_OverSold_Line1=30  - Set the oversold level

Inverse_RSI_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)

CCI_Line1_Settings="------ CCI Line 1 ------"  - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be CCI

Period_CCI_Line1=10 - Set the CCI period

CCI_OverBought_Line1=100 - Set the overbought level

CCI_OverSold_Line1=-100 - set the oversold level

Inverse_CCI_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)

STO_Line1_Settings="------ Stochastic Line 1 ------"  - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be Stochastic

STO_Mode_Line1=Mode_1 - Choose between: Mode_1 - it will give UP signal when K_line<D_line and DW when K_line>D_line. Mode 2 - will give UP signal when K or D line breaks oversold level and DW when K or D line breaks overbought level

STO_OverBought_Line1=80 - Set the overbought level

STO_OverSold_Line1=20 - Set the oversold level

STO_Kline_Line1=5 - Set the K line

STO_Dline_Line1=3 - Set the D line

STO_Slowline_Line1=3 - Set the slowline

Inverse_STO_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)

MA_Line1_Settings="------ MA Line 1 ------"  - The are the settings if you choose Line1 to be MA

Period_MA_Line1=10 - Set the period of the MA

Inverse_MA_Line1=false - Inverse the calculations. If the correct analysis show UP, turning this function on will show DW(Down)