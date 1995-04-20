QV2 Histogram

The Qv² Histogram - Indicator developed for traders with advanced experience. This indicator has two purposes:

1-) Identify price normality patterns (green color)

2-) Identify abnormal price patterns “outliers” (red color)

======================================================================================================================================

Interpretation for trades in start trend:

Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line upside - uptrend.

Histogram (Green color) crossing the zero line downside - bearish trend.

======================================================================================================================================

Interpretation for trades at the end of the trend, looking for continuity or reversal “outliers”:

======================================================================================================================================

Note: Important: in this case, it is recommended to use other indicators to help in take decision between trend or reversal, I recommend my seller section where you can find other indicators to match the operation model chosen by you. Click here to learn more.

======================================================================================================================================

Histogram (red color) at positive Max Up (outlier signal)

• Top Outlier Signal = Possibility of bullish continuity

• Top Outlier Signal = Possibility of Bullish Reversal

======================================================================================================================================

Histogram (red color) in negative min down (outlier signal)

• Outlier Min Down Signal = Possibility of bearish continuation

• Outlier Min Down Signal = Bearish Reversal Possibility

======================================================================================================================================

Important note:

• This indicator use any timeframe.

• This indicator use any symbol.

======================================================================================================================================



Good trades!

Learn More click here



