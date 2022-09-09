Trade Copier for MT4

4.78
Program, MetaTrader 4 (MT4) ve MetaTrader 5 (MT5) arasındaki işlemleri istediğiniz yöne kolayca kopyalamanıza olanak tanır. Program "Windows PC" ve "Windows VPS" üzerinde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır.
Her türlü kopyalama mevcuttur

MT4 - MT4
MT5 - MT5
MT5 - MT4

MT4 - MT5

*The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs


*MT4 - MT5 terminalleri arasında kopyalama yapmak için Trade Copier for MT4 + Trade Copier for MT5 ürününün iki versiyonu gereklidir. 


parametreler:

WORKING_MODE - çalışma modu, sinyal alımı veya iletimi;

FILE_ID - enter the file name identifier, for example 12345;
PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - varsa sembol öneki ve soneki;

COPY_POSITIONS - hangi siparişlerin kopyalanacağı;

MAGIC_NUMBER - siparişlerin kopyalanacağı sihirli sayı ile, = -1'de tüm siparişler kopyalanır;

ONLY_NEW_TRADE - doğruysa, yalnızca yeni siparişler kopyalanacaktır;

REVERSE_COPY - ters kopyalama, örneğin, SATIN AL yerine SATIŞ'ı açın;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - PROVIDER hesabından hacim kopyalama katsayısı, = 0 olduğunda, FIXED_LOT'ta belirtilen lot ile kopyalar;

PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - artı ve eksi lot;

MAXIMUM_LOT - maksimum lot;

FIXED_LOT - sabit parti;

SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - doğruysa, sipariş kapanışı, TP ve SL seviyeleri SAĞLAYICI hesabıyla senkronize edilecektir;

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false ise kendi TP ve SL seviyelerini ayarlayın;


Video Trade Copier for MT4
İncelemeler 26
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

Önerilen ürünler
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
Göstergeler
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Forex Gump
Andrey Kozak
2.4 (5)
Göstergeler
Forex Gump is a fully finished semi-automatic trading system. In the form of arrows, signals are displayed on the screen for opening and closing deals. All you need is to follow the instructions of the indicator. When the indicator shows a blue arrow, you need to open a buy order. When the indicator shows a red arrow, you need to open a sell order. Close orders when the indicator draws a yellow cross. In order to get the most effective result, we recommend using the timeframes H1, H4, D1. There
Riko Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Göstergeler
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Göstergeler
VR Cub , yüksek kaliteli giriş noktaları elde etmenin bir göstergesidir. Gösterge, matematiksel hesaplamaları kolaylaştırmak ve bir pozisyona giriş noktalarının aranmasını basitleştirmek için geliştirildi. Göstergenin yazıldığı ticaret stratejisi uzun yıllardan beri etkinliğini kanıtlamaktadır. Ticaret stratejisinin basitliği, acemi yatırımcıların bile başarılı bir şekilde ticaret yapmasına olanak tanıyan büyük avantajıdır. VR Cub, pozisyon açılış noktalarını ve Kâr Al ve Zararı Durdur hedef sev
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Magical Arrow
Ranguni Abdulsamir Abdulmajid
Göstergeler
Magical Arrow Indicator – Clear & Reliable Signals The Magical Arrow Indicator is a non-repainting, trend-following tool that gives you crystal-clear Buy and Sell signals . It  high-probability reversals and entries . No more guesswork – just follow the arrows on your chart! The Magical Arrow Indicator is a powerful, easy-to-use trading tool that helps you catch the most profitable Buy and Sell opportunities in the Forex market. It is designed for beginners and professional traders , giving y
A Boss Stats
Anthonius Soruh
Göstergeler
Hi Trader, We are strategy development for Binary and Forex tools, our product have success for binary trading 1 min - 2 min experation. At the moment I build indicator for trading all day, not like Bonosu series with specific time. We launch A-Boss Stats Indicator for trading 1 minute to 5 minutes experation is mean can trade from 1 minutes - 5 minutes. Specification of A Boss Stats trading binary option: Work with all MT4 broker. Chart Time Frame M1 only, can use M5 Experation time for contact
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Dynamic Trading Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik İşlem Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik İşlem Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Mavi çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Kırmızı çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gösterge,
SMC Venom Model BPR
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
SMC Venom Model BPR göstergesi, Akıllı Para (SMC) konseptinde çalışan yatırımcılar için profesyonel bir araçtır. Fiyat grafiğinde iki temel modeli otomatik olarak belirler: FVG   (Adil Değer Açığı), ilk ve üçüncü mum arasında boşluk bulunan üç mumun birleşimidir. Hacim desteğinin olmadığı seviyeler arasında bir bölge oluşturur ve bu da sıklıkla fiyat düzeltmesine yol açar. BPR   (Dengeli Fiyat Aralığı), bir "köprü" oluşturan iki FVG modelinin birleşimidir - bir kırılma bölgesi ve fiyatın düşük
ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
Abdullah Alrai
Göstergeler
This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Kurt Dalgalarını Keşfedin - En İyi Ticaret Aracınız! Herhangi bir zaman diliminde Kurt Dalgalarını kolayca tespit etmek için güçlü bir araç mı arıyorsunuz? Daha fazla aramayın! Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz bu işi zahmetsizce halleder. İşte neden sizin için mükemmel olduğunu anlatıyoruz: Ana Özellikler: Otomatik Algılama:   Kurt Dalgaları göstergemiz a
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Gvs Undefeated Trend System
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Gvs Undefeated Trend   indicator is designed for trend and signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  You can only trade with this indicator. The generated signals are displayed on the graphical screen.  Thanks to the alert features you ca
Arrow Micro Scalper
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Arrow Micro Scalper , ölçeklendirme ve kısa vadeli ticaret için tasarlanmış, herhangi bir grafiğe ve finansal araca (Para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller) entegre edilmiş bir göstergedir. Çalışmasında dalga analizi ve trend yönü filtresini kullanıyor. M1'den H4'e kadar Zaman Çerçevelerinde kullanılması önerilir. Göstergeyle nasıl çalışılır. Gösterge, ayarları değiştirmek için 2 harici parametre içerir, geri kalanı zaten varsayılan olarak yapılandırılmıştır. Büyük oklar trend yönün
Alpha Trend
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend is a trend indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. The Alpha Trend indicator finds the most probable tendency reversal points, which allows making trades at the very beginning of a trend. This indicator features notifications, which are generated whenever a new signal appears (alert, email, push-notification). This allows you to open a position in a timely manner. Alpha Trend does not redraw, which makes it possible to evalua
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT4
Boris Armenteros
1 (1)
Göstergeler
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp. Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are plott
Trading Levels Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
Ticaret Seviyeleri Göstergesi, giriş noktalarını, tutma pozisyonlarını ve trend yönünü belirlemek için tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Tek bir komplekste çalışan çeşitli mekanizmaları içerir, trend yönünün dalga analizini, sinyalleri oluştururken seviye analizini içerir, olası TP ve SL hedeflerini gösterir. Gösterge yetenekleri Mevcut mumun üzerinde sinyal okları görünür ve yeniden renklendirilmez. Fiyatın sıçradığı seviyeleri aramak için özel algoritmalar kullanır. Trendlere göre çalışır.
Mega Indicator MT4
Szymon Palczynski
Göstergeler
Price reach indicator. It also serves as the perfect term for supports and resistance. I use it in two experts. The basic tool for professional trading. The indicator analyzes the last 500 bar and uses this to determine the levels ( but it doesn't predict the future ) . Personally, I use it on TF H1.  It is very simple. Four lines on chart and that's all. Only two input parameters.  Thousands of indicators. Why this? Is good ? No! Is very good. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing.
TrendCompass
Artem Koliada
Göstergeler
TrendCompass is a powerful indicator for trading in the currency and cryptocurrency markets on the MetaTrader 4 platform. This innovative tool is designed to simplify analysis and decision-making in trading. The indicator combines various technical indicators and algorithms to provide accurate and timely trading signals. Key Features: Multilevel Strategy: TrendCompass is based on a comprehensive strategy that includes analyzing major trends, support and resistance levels, and various technical
Nirvana prop controler MT4
Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
Göstergeler
Profesyonel trader’lar ve değerlendirme hesapları (Prop) için Risk Yönetimi ve Limit İzleme Göstergesi Bu araç, risk yönetimi ve limitlere ilişkin bilgileri grafikte yalnızca görüntüler ve karar verme sürecinde odaklanmanıza yardımcı olur. Gösterge hiçbir işlemi açmaz/kapatmaz/değiştirmez ve Uzman Danışmanlar (EA) ile çakışmaz. Özellikler Günlük ve toplam drawdown izleme Günlük ve toplam drawdown’ı Bakiye (Balance) veya Özsermaye (Equity) bazında hesaplar ve gösterir (ayar yapılabilir). Tanımla
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Yardımcı programlar
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – MT4 İçin Gelişmiş Risk Yönetimi ve İşlem Kontrol Sistemi Ücretsiz Sürüm: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Genel Bakış Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM), MetaTrader 4 için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir işlem yürütme ve risk yönetimi aracıdır. Disiplinli işlem yürütme, güçlü sermaye koruması ve MT4 içinde akıllı otomasyon isteyen trader’lar için tasarlanmıştır. Sistem; riski yönetir, equity’yi korur, günlük sınırları uygular, SL/TP’yi otomatik ayarlar ve prof
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
LIMITED OFFER - JUST FOR 2 DAYS | 50% BLACK FRIDAY DISCOUNT $640 -> $320 Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
News Trader Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Yardımcı programlar
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Transaction Repeater Full
Alexandr Bryzgalov
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Copies transactions between MT4 terminals. Possibilities: quick copy start minimum processor load direct and reverse (reverse) copying. copying Take Profit and Stop Loss levels copying deferred and their changes copy transactions one to many copy trades many to one local copy only Attention: The product is designed for copying trades only within a single computer or VPS with access to the desktop. The product will not work on the built-in Virtual Hosting of the terminal. We will help you set up
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Yardımcı programlar
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Yardımcı programlar
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Notify Telegram is a utility that bridge your MetaTrader4 trading activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It will help you to monitor your MetaTrader4 actions such as placing trade, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades etc and send a notification message to your dedicated Telegram chat/channel. It does not execute any trade on your MetaTrader4 account. It can be useful for monitoring EA performance or providing signal to your Telegram channel/group subscribed. Parameters Token ="" - enter
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Yardımcı programlar
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Yardımcı programlar
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Yardımcı programlar
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Yardımcı programlar
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Yardımcı programlar
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Yardımcı programlar
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Yardımcı programlar
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
Trendline Scalper Robot
Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
Yardımcı programlar
Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Phantom
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated multi-currency Expert Advisor. Does not use Martingale and grid trading. Uses stop loss to protect funds. It trades pending orders at acceptable time. Unengaged pending orders are deleted after the EA stops trading. Сделки совершаются по рынку (Market Execution) — Market Execution is applied — take profit and stop loss are placed after the order is executed and modified by the EA's settings. The EA is meant for trading EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZD
Serpent
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on the MACD and Moving Average indicators. It buys when the fast MA is above the slow MA and the MACD histogram is above the signal line. It sells when the fast MA is below the slow MA and the MACD histogram is below the signal line. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GBP USD , EUR USD , AUD USD , NZD USD ; or USD CAD, U
Orders Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scalping Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. Martingale is not used as well. The product displays a channel, two lines from Ask and Bid. If the channel is touched or broken by the price, the timer is enabled. Upon its expiration, the channel is modified based on new prices. Pending BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed at the specified distance from the channel levels, pending orders are modified following the channel. As soon as a pending order becomes a market one, an opposite or
Gryphon
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on entries according to the Fibonacci levels and the Stochastic indicator. Buys when the Stochastic indicator line is above the specified level and the price is above or equal to the opening level of Fibonacci. Sells at the opposite conditions, when the indicator line and price are located below the specified levels. Designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes, use it on a VPS hosting. Launching the EA It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the sam
Alligator Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on Bill Williams' indicators and my universal template. It uses Alligator, Fractals, AO and AC indicators. Buy entries: the Alligator mouth points upwards, AO and AC are in a green zone, the price is higher or equal to the last "upper" fractal. The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes and should be launched on a VPS server. Expert Advisor Installation It is recommended to launch the EA on several adjacent currency pairs with the same magical numbers. For example: GB
Forex Bot
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor does not use any indicators. It has a virtual trailing stop function and designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA opens deals in Market Execution mode. Take Profit and Stop Loss are placed after order execution and modified in accordance with the EA settings. Parameters TimeFrame – timeframe for defining the largest bar's Close price within n time period; StartBar – bar, from which the search for the largest bar starts; FinishBar – bar, at which the search for the largest bar is
Super Martingale
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor uses martingale and order grid. An initial deal is opened when the price touches or breaks a price channel. The price channel is modified by timer in seconds. The following deals are opened by specified parameters. The EA flexibly configures step and volume, multiplier factor, amount of market orders to start increasing a step or a volume to open new orders. The EA has been adapted for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,
Champion PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
A multifunctional trading robot for MetaTrader 4. The EA's basic strategy applies the range of price deviation from the average high/low values for a specified period. It has a minimum of configurable parameters, but has great functionality - the Expert Advisor can be configured for any trading style, which makes it not just a trading robot but a multi-functional flexible constructor. The EA applies order levels, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop levels invisible for brokers. The entire t
DarkForest
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on the price channel breakout. VPS is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Customizable pyramiding, hedgi
Front Running
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. It has a built-in algorithm for predicting the price movement, which allows the EA to make decisions on opening averaging orders or increasing positions. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. To diversify the risks, the EA works with short and long positions simu
WooHoo
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The entry signals are based on steady price movement for a certain distance within a specified time interval. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features Customizable pyramiding, hedging and order grid functions; Position tracking can be one of
Candle Closing
Volodymyr Hrybachov
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Strategy: based on candle closure, entry in the movement direction. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must be predownloaded for all currency pairs
Joker System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
4.2 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This multicurrency Expert Advisor uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. Stop loss can be calculated in currency or by drawdown in % of the balance. I recommend that you withdraw your profit regularly! The product is designed for 4 and 5-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Timeframes: M30-H4. Recommended minimum deposit – 1 000 units of the base currency. Setup The EA is launched on several low spread symbols simultaneously (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AU
MA Channel Pro
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The trading system is based on the breakout of channel of the Moving Averages and my adaptive template. It uses a completely different approach to trading. The EA template is developed so that the signals are not followed literally, instead they provide a reason to a certain action since the signal may turn out to be false, while the price may go in the opposite direction. Depending on the basic settings, the EA may use pending (Stop and Limit) or marke
Trade System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an adaptive grid Expert Advisor that applies Fractals and Fibo levels and is based on the price behavior. An Average weighted stop loss can be used to limit losses. Average volatility, speed and direction are also applied by the strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. It works well with small and la
News Auto Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a news Expert Advisor trading by the economic calendar. It features the following working modes: Manual – trader sets the news time on its own Automatic – the EA takes the news release time and its importance from the news website Several modes of customizable parameters allow the EA to conveniently adjust the EA to your trading strategy. The trading robot automatically determines the time zone, the news importance, the currency affected by the news release, displaying the news on a char
Not One Step Back
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a non-indicator Expert Advisor based on steady (no roll-backs) price movement. When the price moves a defined distance without changing a direction, one point goes to bulls or bears depending on the price movement direction. When a predefined amount of points is reached, a position is opened. The Expert Advisor uses average weighted stop loss, take profit, breakeven and trailing stop levels. Parameters PriceMove – amount of points to be passed by the price without changing direction; Win
Butterfly Platinum
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the usual version of Butterfly , it starts working when the minimum required number of High/Low bars are within the specified price range. The strategy is based on the assumption that the market bounces in the opposite direction several times before the big bids are satisfied. Do not use martingale, grid and other high-risk trading strategies similar to overstaying drawdown by keeping unprofitable
Snop
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor strategy is based on the moving average channel breakthrough. VSP is required for flawless operation, the recommended minimum deposit is 1000 units of the base currency. The EA is to be used on M5-H1 of highly liquid currency pairs with a small spread/commission (for example, EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP and EURCHF). Features The EA features a predictive algorithm based on price patterns, as well as stop loss and take profit levels; Cu
Super Trader EA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fully automated adviser using an advanced grid algorithm and a function to protect against increased volatility during news releases. The Advisor looks for anticipated levels of reversal / continuation in a narrow price range (the proposed new level of support / resistance) based on previous movements. Applies invisible for the broker dynamic levels of setting new orders, stop-loss, take-profit and trailing stop. If you set MagicNumber = 0, then the expert can be used in semi-automatic trading.
Insider Trading
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arbitrage-news trading EA. Works at a user-defined deviation from the price during the news release (optional). The trade is opened when the fast broker gets ahead of the slow one by the specified amount of points. The trades are opened by the direction of the fast broker price movement, works both during the news release and without the news filter. The news filter automatically determines the time zone and the currency the news is released on. To enable the news filter you need to do the follo
Joker System Stable
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version of the semi-scalper multicurrency Expert Advisor that uses an advanced adaptive trading strategy based on a position averaging. It uses a completely different strategy for market entries. The new version features a new function – total trailing stop of the opened positions by equity in the deposit currency or as a percentage of profit. A virtual trailing stop can be applied to the first opened trade. A stop loss can be used to protect the capital. The product is designed for 4 and 5-
Invest System
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This scalper Expert Advisor uses instant execution pending orders. No grid and martingale. Each trade is protected by a tight stop loss. It is designed for 4-5-digit quotes. The EA is recommended for use on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, NZDUSD, EURJPY, EURGBP, and EURCHF. VPS is required for flawless operation, minimum deposit is 100 units of the base currency. Timeframe – from M15 to H4. Optimization tip! Only several parameters should be optimized for the period of the last f
Mower
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on my own template, it utilizes the Stochastic indicator. It buys when the lines are below a predetermined level, and the signal line crosses the main one upwards; it sells when the lines are above a predetermined level and the signal line crosses the main downwards. The EA has been adapted for four- and five-digit quotes. VPS server is recommended. Before launching the EA on a real trading account, I recommend checking its parameters in the strategy tester using 99.90% qua
Grid and MA
Volodymyr Hrybachov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a grid Expert Advisor. It features several trading strategies based on Moving Average. It works on minute bar Open prices. Virtual trailing stop, stop loss and take profit can be set in pips, in the deposit currency or as a percentage of the balance. Depending on the settings, different orders may be opened for diversifying risks. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional basket of orders. The order grid is adaptive and is made of market orders. If the price ha
Unicorn
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The strategy is based on working with the channel built by weighted average OHC and OLC prices. Entries are performed automatically both for a breakthrough and a roll-back. The EA works by a new bar open prices, so that test/optimization results are as close to real trading as possible. It applies dynamic levels for setting new orders, stop loss, take profit and trailing stop invisible for a broker. Their values can be calculated in pips, money, % of the balance or by volatility (ATR). The EA i
Start of Movement
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automated Forex Expert Advisor. The system is based on trading in possible flat emergence zones. The EA has a built-in price movement predicting algorithm, which enables the EA to make a decision to open averaging orders or to scale an open position. Depending on parameters, it works with pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders. To diversify risks, the Expert Advisor works simultaneously with short and long positions. Their closure can be either an oppositely directed or unidirectional
BadaBOOM PRO
Volodymyr Hrybachov
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This multi-currency EA uses an adaptive grid strategy. It is designed for maximum effective real trading in today's market conditions. This trading robot analyzes the price action, price speed and direction. It does not require special conditions, does not depend on the trading account type, the broker, or the financial instrument. The function - total trailing stop of open position by equity in the deposit currency, points or as a percentage of profit allows to favorably close the order basket.
Butterfly Strong
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor is designed for effective investment management and medium-term trading. Unlike the Butterfly Platinum version, it uses the Martingale system. If the previous trade was closed at a loss, the next lot will be equal to the last lot multiplied by MultiplierLots. Every trade is protected by stop loss. Only one market order can be opened at a time. It works using pending (Stop, Limit) or market orders depending on the parameters specified. The trailing stop levels can be set in pi
Bands and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Strategy is based on the Bollinger Bands and MACD indicators, and the location of the last closed bar. Features The template features an adaptive forecast algorithm based on history data of price action; It has multiple filters for opening new orders; Compatible with any trading strategy, both manual or automatic (Expert Advisors); It has the maximum possible and compatible functionality: adaptive order grid, locking, averaging, rebuying. Expert Advisor Installation The quotes history must
Filtrele:
Andreww007
41
Andreww007 2023.07.24 01:09 
 

what I bough is different from what is in the video, and has gone to close open trades that made me lose over 5000, i installed it in only one chat,

Volodymyr Hrybachov
52052
Geliştiriciden yanıt Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.07.24 01:13
Most likely you have installed the bot on several charts, which should not be done. the bot is installed only on one pair, but works with all of them. I am sure that you made mistakes during installation
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang
244
Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang 2023.06.25 17:36 
 

The tool work great than any other seller. Thank you.

AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2023.06.06 12:18 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Volodymyr Hrybachov
52052
Geliştiriciden yanıt Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.06.06 12:26
You can make changes when it is enabled
Tigon 89
89
Tigon 89 2023.05.06 05:34 
 

EA I LIKE VERY MUCH ...

369517
591
369517 2023.05.03 19:58 
 

Tradecopier MT4 works well after one day. Copying between MT4 and MT5 I did not try yet.

kenelb
101
kenelb 2023.04.25 04:08 
 

The EA does the jobs the way that I wanted it to do. It is so simple that any beginner can use it. Excellent!

tsaforex
72
tsaforex 2023.04.17 15:35 
 

Good product, works well with MT4 and MT5. Copies the trade with ease.

Baskoro Nugroho
280
Baskoro Nugroho 2023.04.11 05:14 
 

seems to work great and also buy one get two :)

15102147
126
15102147 2023.04.09 16:04 
 

good copier for this price for mt4 and mt5.thank you

Mr Aekarach Seetee
168
Mr Aekarach Seetee 2023.04.07 04:38 
 

Excellent product & support, highly recommended.

kj3uby9hjO
40
kj3uby9hjO 2023.02.28 21:47 
 

Excellent copier. I have been using this software for a long time. Very satisfied.Thanks to the author.

honeysingh
165
honeysingh 2022.12.14 22:53 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

giulio maver
754
giulio maver 2022.12.10 18:44 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Joachim Faul
207
Joachim Faul 2022.11.30 15:52 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Ruben Hoekman
82
Ruben Hoekman 2022.11.24 08:11 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Nicolegieven
132
Nicolegieven 2022.10.26 10:07 
 

Best copier I bought for MT4 (Copy Trader ). Could you send to me a bonus the MT5 version, please?

Volodymyr Hrybachov
52052
Geliştiriciden yanıt Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
eppk alaa
521
eppk alaa 2022.10.23 13:13 
 

A great tool that works as described from a very responsive author highly recommended

Volodymyr Hrybachov
52052
Geliştiriciden yanıt Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
12
İncelemeye yanıt