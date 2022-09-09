The program allows you to easily copy transactions between MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) in any direction. The program is designed to work on "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS".

Any type of copying is available





MT4 - MT4

MT5 - MT5

MT5 - MT4

MT4 - MT5 *The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs





*two versions of the Trade Copier for MT4 + Trade Copier for MT5 product are required for copying between MT4 - MT5 terminals. \









Parameters:





WORKING_MODE - mode of operation, signal reception or transmission;

FILE_ID - enter the file name identifier, for example 12345;

PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - symbol prefix and suffix if available;





COPY_POSITIONS - what orders to copy;





MAGIC_NUMBER - with what magic number to copy orders, at = -1 all orders are copied;





ONLY_NEW_TRADE - if true, only new orders will be copied;





REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example, open SELL instead of BUY;





LOT_MULTIPLIER - volume copying coefficient from the PROVIDER account, when = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT;





PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lot;





MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;





FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;





SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, order closing, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the PROVIDER account;





STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - set own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false;















