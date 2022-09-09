The program allows you to easily copy transactions between MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) in any direction. The program is designed to work on "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS".
Any type of copying is available
MT4 - MT4
MT5 - MT5
MT5 - MT4
MT4 - MT5
*The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs
*two versions of the Trade Copier for MT4 + Trade Copier for MT5 product are required for copying between MT4 - MT5 terminals. \
Parameters:
WORKING_MODE - mode of operation, signal reception or transmission;
FILE_ID - enter the file name identifier, for example 12345;
PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - symbol prefix and suffix if available;
COPY_POSITIONS - what orders to copy;
MAGIC_NUMBER - with what magic number to copy orders, at = -1 all orders are copied;
ONLY_NEW_TRADE - if true, only new orders will be copied;
REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example, open SELL instead of BUY;
LOT_MULTIPLIER - volume copying coefficient from the PROVIDER account, when = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT;
PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lot;
MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;
FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;
SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, order closing, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the PROVIDER account;
STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - set own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false;
great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!