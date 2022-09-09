Trade Copier for MT4

4.78

The program allows you to easily copy transactions between MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) in any direction. The program is designed to work on "Windows PC" and "Windows VPS".

Any type of copying is available

MT4 - MT4
MT5 - MT5
MT5 - MT4

MT4 - MT5

*The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs


*two versions of the Trade Copier for MT4 + Trade Copier for MT5 product are required for copying between MT4 - MT5 terminals. \


Parameters:

WORKING_MODE - mode of operation, signal reception or transmission;

FILE_ID - enter the file name identifier, for example 12345;

PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - symbol prefix and suffix if available;

COPY_POSITIONS - what orders to copy;

MAGIC_NUMBER - with what magic number to copy orders, at = -1 all orders are copied;

ONLY_NEW_TRADE - if true, only new orders will be copied;

REVERSE_COPY - reverse copying, for example, open SELL instead of BUY;

LOT_MULTIPLIER - volume copying coefficient from the PROVIDER account, when = 0, copies with the lot specified in FIXED_LOT;

PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - plus and minus lot;

MAXIMUM_LOT - maximum lot;

FIXED_LOT - fixed lot;

SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - if true, order closing, TP and SL levels will be synchronized with the PROVIDER account;

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - set own TP and SL levels if SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false;




Reviews 26
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
Andreww007
41
Andreww007 2023.07.24 01:09 
 

what I bough is different from what is in the video, and has gone to close open trades that made me lose over 5000, i installed it in only one chat,

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60722
Reply from developer Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.07.24 01:13
Most likely you have installed the bot on several charts, which should not be done. the bot is installed only on one pair, but works with all of them. I am sure that you made mistakes during installation
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang
244
Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang 2023.06.25 17:36 
 

The tool work great than any other seller. Thank you.

AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2023.06.06 12:18 
 

Please advice few question from me: - When I attached this copier, manual position will be closed immediately - I can't do modify the copier when it already attached to the chart, if there is any possibility can do modifying when already attached?

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60722
Reply from developer Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.06.06 12:26
You can make changes when it is enabled
Tigon 89
89
Tigon 89 2023.05.06 05:34 
 

EA I LIKE VERY MUCH ...

369517
591
369517 2023.05.03 19:58 
 

Tradecopier MT4 works well after one day. Copying between MT4 and MT5 I did not try yet.

kenelb
101
kenelb 2023.04.25 04:08 
 

The EA does the jobs the way that I wanted it to do. It is so simple that any beginner can use it. Excellent!

tsaforex
72
tsaforex 2023.04.17 15:35 
 

Good product, works well with MT4 and MT5. Copies the trade with ease.

Baskoro Nugroho
280
Baskoro Nugroho 2023.04.11 05:14 
 

seems to work great and also buy one get two :)

15102147
126
15102147 2023.04.09 16:04 
 

good copier for this price for mt4 and mt5.thank you

Mr Aekarach Seetee
168
Mr Aekarach Seetee 2023.04.07 04:38 
 

Excellent product & support, highly recommended.

kj3uby9hjO
40
kj3uby9hjO 2023.02.28 21:47 
 

Excellent copier. I have been using this software for a long time. Very satisfied.Thanks to the author.

honeysingh
165
honeysingh 2022.12.14 22:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

giulio maver
754
giulio maver 2022.12.10 18:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joachim Faul
207
Joachim Faul 2022.11.30 15:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ruben Hoekman
82
Ruben Hoekman 2022.11.24 08:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nicolegieven
132
Nicolegieven 2022.10.26 10:07 
 

Best copier I bought for MT4 (Copy Trader ). Could you send to me a bonus the MT5 version, please?

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60722
Reply from developer Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
eppk alaa
521
eppk alaa 2022.10.23 13:13 
 

A great tool that works as described from a very responsive author highly recommended

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60722
Reply from developer Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
