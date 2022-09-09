Trade Copier for MT4

4.78

該程序允許您在任何方向輕鬆複製 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 之間的交。該程序設計用於“Windows PC”和“Windows VPS”。

任何類型的複制都可用

MT4 - MT4
MT5 - MT5
MT5 - MT4

MT4 - MT5

*The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs


* MT4 - MT5 終端之間的複制需要兩個版本的 MT4 Trade Copier + Trade Copier for MT5 產品。


參數：

WORKING_MODE - 操作模式，信號接收或傳輸；
FILE_ID - enter the file name identifier, for example 12345;
PREFIX_SYMBOL, SUFFIX_SYMBOL - 符號前綴和後綴（如果可用）；

COPY_POSITIONS - 複製什麼訂單；

MAGIC_NUMBER - 複製訂單的幻數，在 = -1 時復制所有訂單；

ONLY_NEW_TRADE - 如果為真，則只會復制新訂單；

REVERSE_COPY - 反向複製，例如，開 SELL 而不是 BUY；

LOT_MULTIPLIER - 來自 PROVIDER 賬戶的複制量係數，當 = 0 時，以 FIXED_LOT 中指定的手數複製；

PLUS_LOT, MINUS_LOT - 正負手數；

MAXIMUM_LOT - 最大手數；

FIXED_LOT - 固定手數；

SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS - 如果為真，訂單關閉、TP 和 SL 水平將與 PROVIDER 賬戶同步；

STOPLOSS, TAKEPROFIT - 如果 SYNCHRONIZE_STOPS = false，則設置自己的 TP 和 SL 水平；





Video Trade Copier for MT4
评分 26
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

筛选:
Andreww007
41
Andreww007 2023.07.24 01:09 
 

what I bough is different from what is in the video, and has gone to close open trades that made me lose over 5000, i installed it in only one chat,

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60723
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.07.24 01:13
Most likely you have installed the bot on several charts, which should not be done. the bot is installed only on one pair, but works with all of them. I am sure that you made mistakes during installation
Александр Москаленко
36
Александр Москаленко 2023.07.04 15:45 
 

great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!

atre00
61
atre00 2023.07.03 06:19 
 

Works perfectly..!

ericsc
19
ericsc 2023.06.27 17:52 
 

The tool works very well. I recommend!

Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang
244
Mr Twatchai Tangutairuang 2023.06.25 17:36 
 

The tool work great than any other seller. Thank you.

AM Mulyono
67
AM Mulyono 2023.06.06 12:18 
 

Please advice few question from me: - When I attached this copier, manual position will be closed immediately - I can't do modify the copier when it already attached to the chart, if there is any possibility can do modifying when already attached?

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60723
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Hrybachov 2023.06.06 12:26
You can make changes when it is enabled
Tigon 89
89
Tigon 89 2023.05.06 05:34 
 

EA I LIKE VERY MUCH ...

369517
591
369517 2023.05.03 19:58 
 

Tradecopier MT4 works well after one day. Copying between MT4 and MT5 I did not try yet.

kenelb
101
kenelb 2023.04.25 04:08 
 

The EA does the jobs the way that I wanted it to do. It is so simple that any beginner can use it. Excellent!

tsaforex
72
tsaforex 2023.04.17 15:35 
 

Good product, works well with MT4 and MT5. Copies the trade with ease.

Baskoro Nugroho
280
Baskoro Nugroho 2023.04.11 05:14 
 

seems to work great and also buy one get two :)

15102147
126
15102147 2023.04.09 16:04 
 

good copier for this price for mt4 and mt5.thank you

Mr Aekarach Seetee
168
Mr Aekarach Seetee 2023.04.07 04:38 
 

Excellent product & support, highly recommended.

kj3uby9hjO
40
kj3uby9hjO 2023.02.28 21:47 
 

Excellent copier. I have been using this software for a long time. Very satisfied.Thanks to the author.

honeysingh
165
honeysingh 2022.12.14 22:53 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

giulio maver
754
giulio maver 2022.12.10 18:44 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Joachim Faul
207
Joachim Faul 2022.11.30 15:52 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Ruben Hoekman
82
Ruben Hoekman 2022.11.24 08:11 
 

用户没有留下任何评级信息

Nicolegieven
132
Nicolegieven 2022.10.26 10:07 
 

Best copier I bought for MT4 (Copy Trader ). Could you send to me a bonus the MT5 version, please?

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60723
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
eppk alaa
521
eppk alaa 2022.10.23 13:13 
 

A great tool that works as described from a very responsive author highly recommended

Volodymyr Hrybachov
60723
来自开发人员的回复 Volodymyr Hrybachov 2022.10.29 17:15
Thank you for your feedback
12
