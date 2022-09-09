Trade Copier for MT4
- 实用工具
- Volodymyr Hrybachov
- 版本: 1.6
- 更新: 18 十一月 2022
- 激活: 10
該程序允許您在任何方向輕鬆複製 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 和 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 之間的交。該程序設計用於“Windows PC”和“Windows VPS”。
MT4 - MT5
*The copier works only on forex and only with currency pairs
what I bough is different from what is in the video, and has gone to close open trades that made me lose over 5000, i installed it in only one chat,
great speed open orders, simle settings, I want to see support for all tickets in the future (metal, energy and other). Good product!
The tool work great than any other seller. Thank you.
Please advice few question from me: - When I attached this copier, manual position will be closed immediately - I can't do modify the copier when it already attached to the chart, if there is any possibility can do modifying when already attached?
seems to work great and also buy one get two :)
Excellent product & support, highly recommended.
Excellent copier. I have been using this software for a long time. Very satisfied.Thanks to the author.
Best copier I bought for MT4 (Copy Trader ). Could you send to me a bonus the MT5 version, please?
