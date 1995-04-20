Wink IND 4

Wink IND is an indicator that tell you:

-when MACD is saying buy or sell

-when RSI is saying buy or sell

-work on multi timeframes MT5 Version





by Wink IND:

you don't need to have Knowledge about MACD or RSI

don't need to check and compare MACD and RSI respectly

don't need to check all of timeframes and compare the resaults

don't lose time, save more time for your decisions in trading





Wink IND:

multi timeframe indicator

multi currency indicator

show the positions by graphic shapes, arrows and colors

help you to find the positions

placed in the corner of chart and doesn't ... your focus

give you the golden positions when MACD and RSI saying it's the best time

demo version work for about two hours, try it..







