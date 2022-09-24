Heist supply demand

Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease.

In this version of Heist I have eliminated instant market execution orders hedging candle support and resistance when running in profits with aligned pending order flow through the Daily or weekly candlesticks trading the consolidation at the open. Recommended for trading on daily and weekly timeframe.


The strategy is aimed at targeting a few trailing pips at the open, resistance and support levels ensuring consistent growth over time.

TRADE NASDAQ, US30, GERM30 and UK100.

Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations (if required), bonus equity protection EA & installation guide.


SEE RECOMMENDED BACKTESTING AND LIVE TRADING SETTINGS IN SCREENSHORTS AND DM FOR MORE INFO.


LIST OF PARAMETERS.

  • Works with any broker of your choice that allows hedging.
  • Lot size (MM PositionSizing: automatically calculated per your set units of account currency.
  • Scaling: adds set number of trades only above set number of points in profit.
  • Add-Position-Percent: multiplies the first lot size amount for scaling trades as per set percentage.
  • Weekdays filter: Select days you would like system to take trades.
  • Time-filter: Set your time-filter to start from market open time as per your broker time-zone shown on your chart. time of the day (from hour)  and (from min) This is where you set the time in which system will start trading. time of the day (to hour) and (to min) This is where you will set time when system will stop looking for trades.
  • CloseAtPL: Base currency Stop-loss and Take Profit threshold, when input with a minus (-) e.g. -100 it becomes a base currency stop loss and without a minus e.g. 100 it becomes a base currency take profit. We highly recommend using it as your base currency Stop-loss
  • Trail-points: only trails the stop-loss above the entry level. (we recommend that you do not set it too far in order to potentially win both market directions)
  • Trail-step: Set number the distance and sequence between price and stop loss when trailing has commenced.
  • Trail-Above: set number of points from entry.
  • Recommended to trade on daily, weekly or monthly timeframe.
  • Maximum Slippage and spread allowance has been adjusted accordingly for execution on all settings.
  • EA has an input setup to automatically receive push notifications in your MT4 whenever a new trade is opened and when a trade is modified/trailing stop loss has been triggered.
  • Hedging allowed. 
  • Full support and continuous maintenance.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Heist
KERESE MARKETS PTY (LTD)
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
IF WHAT YOU NEED IS A SYSTEM THAT YOU SIMPLY SETUP ONCE AND LET IT DO THE WORK FOR YOU FOR A LONG-TERM THEN THIS IS THE PERFECT EA FOR YOU!!!! TRADE NASDAQ, US30, GERM30 and UK100 Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease. Heist is a fully automated Expert Advisor which is programmed to trade market consolidations taking advantage of the candle open fluctuations to aim for a few trailing pips. Approximately more than 90% of candlesticks have wick
Heist market maker
KERESE MARKETS PTY (LTD)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease. This version of Heist takes its first entry by following the previous closed candle trend whilst still taking advantage of the market consolidation at open, resistance and support levels to aim for a few trailing pips. Still highly recommended to trade on Daily or weekly timeframe. Trade Nasdaq, Us30, Germ30 and uk100. Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations,
Heist daily sniper
KERESE MARKETS PTY (LTD)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Heist is a comprehensive set of tools that allows you to trade with more accuracy and ease. HEIST SNIPER has eliminated pending orders to only focus mainly on the sniper entries of the support and resistance levels. this version does not trade the open. I recommend trading on the daily or weekly timeframe. Trade Nasdaq, Us30, Germ30 and UK100. Contact me immediately after purchase for product manual, settings recommendations (if required), bonus equity protection EA & installation guide. SEE
