Manual Trading Support

This EA will help you to know immediately which order is buy or sell order.

The Buy Order will have line Green ( or whatever color you want )

The Sell Order will have line Red ( or whatever color you want )

In the Chart have EA insert, you can close the order buy click on the Line, The other Chart can't ( close by right click & choose close order)

Also EA has function auto set SL-TP and Close all Order





Parameters:

-The color of Buy Orders : Choose the Color for Buy Orders -The color of Sell Orders : Choose the Color for Sell Orders -Take Profit in pips: Pips you want set TP ( x10 with XAUUSD ) -Take Profit in pips: Pips you want set SL ( x10 with XAUUSD ) - Only Modify Orders no TP-SL : True/False . True if you want EA modify the Orders have no TP-SL , False if you want ALL Order have SL-TP as setting of EA - Modify the Orders of other EA : True/False . True if you want set SL-TP for the Order of Other EA, False if you don't want





