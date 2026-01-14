GoldenPetaPop15M

💎 PRICING NOTICE: The current price of $60 USD is a limited-time launch offer. The price will permanently increase by $30 USD for every 20 copies sold to limit the user base. Next Price: $90 USD.



GoldenPetapop15M: High-Precision XAUUSD Algorithm

GoldenPetapop15M is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed to capture explosive momentum moves ("Pops") in Gold with surgical precision. Unlike high-frequency scalpers that rely on dangerous martingale grids, this strategy acts as a sniper: it waits patiently for high-probability setups and executes with a strict risk management framework.

This EA is the result of rigorous quantitative analysis, designed to filter out market noise and focus on quality entries over quantity.

📊 Verified Performance & Robustness

The strategy has undergone extensive stress testing to ensure it survives real market conditions, not just theoretical simulations.

  • Exceptional Accuracy: The strategy boasts a Win Rate of ~94.78% on historical tests.

  • Extreme Efficiency: Achieved a Profit Factor of 18.39, indicating that for every dollar lost, the strategy generated over $18 in profit during the testing period.

  • Stability: Maintained an ultra-low Drawdown of just 2.29%, prioritizing capital preservation above all else.

  • Robustness: Passed Walk-Forward Matrix (4/4 tests passed) and Monte Carlo simulations to prevent overfitting.

💎 The "Pure Edge" Testing Protocol

What makes these results truly unique is the conservative nature of the testing environment. To prove the raw mathematical edge of the strategy, the performance you see was achieved under the following strict conditions:

  1. NO Leverage (1:1): The backtests were conducted with 1:1 leverage. The strategy does not rely on over-leveraging to generate returns.

  2. Fixed Lot Size (0.01): Results were achieved using a fixed volume of 0.01 lots.

    • Note: The lot size is fully adjustable. Users can increase the lot size or enable dynamic risk management based on their own risk appetite.

  3. Real Market Simulation: Tested using "Every Tick" modelling with Random Delays enabled to simulate real broker latency and slippage.

🛠️ Strategy Features

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).

  • Timeframe: M15 (15 Minutes).

  • Direction: Specialized in Long-Only entries to align with Gold's long-term macroeconomic bullish bias.

  • Risk Management: Every trade has a defined Stop Loss. No dangerous Grid or Martingale methods are used.

⚙️ Recommendations for Live Trading

  • Broker: Low spread ECN/Raw account is highly recommended for XAUUSD.

  • VPS: A low-latency VPS is required for optimal 24/5 operation.

  • Inputs: The default settings are optimized for M15. You can adjust the Fixed Lot size (default 0.01) to match your account balance.

Risk Warning: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please backtest with your own broker's data before trading live.


Önerilen ürünler
Reversal Composite Candles
MetaQuotes Ltd.
3.67 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4.03 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Morning Range Breakout
Vladimir Kuzmin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) Morning Range Breakout (Free Version) is a straightforward trading advisor that implements a breakout strategy based on the morning range. It identifies the high and low within a specified time interval (e.g., 08:00–10:00 UTC) and opens a trade on a breakout upward or downward. The free version includes core functionality without restrictions. All parameters and messages are in English, per MQL5 Market requirements. Key Features Detects morning range based
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
Göstergeler
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
SimpleTrade by Gioeste
Giovanni Scelzi
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Discover the power of automated trading with **SimpleTradeGioeste**, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to optimize your trading operations in the Forex market. This innovative EA combines advanced trading strategies with proven technical indicators, offering an unparalleled trading experience. video backtest :  https://youtu.be/OPqqIbu8d3k?si=xkMX6vwOdfmfsE-A ****Strengths**** - **Multi-Indicator Strategy**: SimpleTradeGioeste employs an integrated approach that combines four main technical ind
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Golden Square X
Huynh Tan Linh N
4 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is my latest Free version for Gold. With optimized parameters and user-friendly features, this version is likely very easy to use and highly effective. You can customize TP and SL parameters as you wish, but the default settings should work well for you without the need for further adjustments.  This version is designed for the M5. This version does not require a large capital investment; only $100-$200 is sufficient for Golden Square X to run and generate profits for you. Based on backtest
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
NasCore Scalper
Mbuso Nkosi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Welcome to the future of algorithmic trading. The Nascore Scalper EA is a precision-engineered, AI-inspired scalping robot built exclusively for trading NAS100 (US Tech 100 Index) . It analyzes smart money footprints, breakout zones, and high-timeframe bias to capture high-probability scalping entries. Key Features: Optimized for NAS100 (US100) – Fast-moving Nasdaq-based index trading Smart Money Concepts – Integrates structure, breakout logic, and bias Minimal Margin Usage – Ideal for traders
FREE
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Uzman Danışmanlar
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Sonsuz Denge Noktası, 8 Aralık 2025'e kadar promosyonel lansman fiyatına sahip olacak. Bu Uzman Danışman her türlü varlığa uyum sağlar. Evrenseldir. Çok Varlıklı Scalper EA, MetaTrader 5 platformu için geliştirilmiş, birden fazla varlıkta eş zamanlı olarak scalping işlemleri yapmak üzere tasarlanmış profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. 8.2 sürümü, üçlü onay ve entegre risk yönetimi ile çoklu zaman dilimi teknolojisini içerir. Teknik Mimari 1. Akıllı Sinyal Sistem
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Go Long EA, çoklu teknik onaylarla sistematik günlük ticaret prensibine dayalı gelişmiş bir gün içi ticaret stratejisi uygular. Birçok trader karmaşık algoritmalar ararken, bu EA basit ama etkili konseptleri sofistike risk yönetimi ve çoklu teknik filtrelerle birleştirir. EA her gün belirli bir saatte pozisyon açar, ancak sadece piyasa koşulları çoklu teknik göstergelerle uyumlu olduğunda işlem yapar. Bu sistematik yaklaşım, kârları aşındırabilecek gecelik tutma maliyetlerinden kaçınırken gün
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.86 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Göstergeler
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
SDZ Trend Pro
Van Toan Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview SDZ Trend Pro is a professional Expert Advisor work for all symbol, recommend  XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the H1 timeframe . It combines dynamic price action patterns, EMA filters, and strict session-based trading logic to identify precise market entries with optimal risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who prefer structured, time-filtered trading during active market hours. ️ Core Features Dynamic Stop Loss (SL) logic Automatically sets SL based on candle pattern Chooses the
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Göstergeler
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Important Lines
Terence Gronowski
4.87 (23)
Göstergeler
This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
FREE
King Experts V2
Craig Alden Matteo
Uzman Danışmanlar
King_Expert EA - Professional Trading System Overview King_Expert EA is a sophisticated automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend-following strategies with intelligent risk management. The EA uses a multi-layered approach to identify high-probability trading opportunities while incorporating advanced features like grid averaging and dynamic position management. Core Trading Strategy Primary Signal Generation EMA Crossover System : Uses dual Exponential Moving Averages (21/50
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Brent Trend Bot
Maksim Kononenko
4.46 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Brent Trend Bot special feature is simple basic tools and logic of operation. There are no many strategies and dozens of settings, like other EAs, it works according to one algorithm. The operating principle is a trend-following strategy with an attempt to get the maximum profitability adjusted for risk. Therefore, it can be recommended for beginners. Its strong point is the principle of closing transactions. Its goal is not to chase profits, but to minimize the number of unprofitable trans
FREE
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş, gelişmiş piyasa analiz algoritmaları ve risk yönetimi stratejilerine dayalı bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). EA tamamen otomatik çalışır ve trader’ın müdahalesini en aza indirir. Dikkat! Satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin , kurulum talimatlarını almak için! ÖNEMLİ: Tüm örnekler, ekran görüntüleri ve testler yalnızca gösterim amaçlıdır. Bir brokerda belirli bir döviz çi
PZ MA Crossover EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.17 (42)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu EA, Hareketli Ortalama Geçişlerini kullanarak işlem yapar. Tamamen özelleştirilebilir ayarlar, esnek pozisyon yönetimi ayarları ve ayrıca özelleştirilebilir ticaret oturumları ve martingale ve ters martingale modu gibi birçok kullanışlı özellik sunar. [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] Kullanımı ve denetlenmesi kolay Tamamen özelleştirilebilir hareketli ortalama ayarları İki farklı ticaret davranışı uygular Özelleştirilebilir başa baş, SL, TP ve tak
FREE
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (396)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.76 (55)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.29 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.68 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.78 (32)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimlerinde (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1) tetiklenen dokuz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan tüm
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal (gerçek hesap) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Bu EA, MQL5 üzerinde gösterilen doğrulanmış canlı işlem sinyali ile aynı işlem mantığını ve yürütme kurallarını kullanır. Önerilen ve optimize edilmiş ayarlar ile birlikte, güvenilir bir ECN / RAW spread broker kullanıldığında, gerçek işlemlerdeki davranış; canlı sinyalin performansını ve işlem yapısını büyük ölçüde yansıtacaktır. Lütfen broker koşulları, spreadler, işlem yürütme kalitesi v
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Turbo — “Fırtınayı kontrol et, girdabı yönet” Vortex Turbo, akıllı ticarette bir sonraki evrimsel aşamayı temsil ediyor; en son yapay zeka mimarisini, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığını ve hassas risk kontrolünü birleştiren benzersiz bir gelişme. Kanıtlanmış algoritmik prensipler üzerine kurulu olan bu sistem, birden fazla stratejiyi yeni bir tahmin zekası seviyesiyle desteklenen birleşik, yüksek hızlı bir ekosisteme entegre ediyor. Altın (XAUUSD(GOLD)) için scalping uzmanı olarak tasarlana
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.78 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
4.17 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cheat Engine, web tabanlı API aracılığıyla küresel forex duyarlılığına göre kararlar alabilen orta seviye bir altın scalping sistemidir. Cheat Engine canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacaktır. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199  USD Sadece tek girişli işlemler. Grid veya martingale asla kullanılmaz. Günlük volatiliteye uyum sağlayan akıllı takip eden stop çıkışları Küresel forex duyarlılığı, toplam hesap değeri 1 milyar USD’yi aşan yüz binlerce yatırımcının pozisyonlarının ölçümüdür. Che
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sahne malzemeleri firması hazır! Kısa vadeli hesap alım satımı veya hızlı kar elde etme amacıyla tasarlanmamıştır. Martingale yok / Izgara yok / Yapay zeka yok Uzun vadeli istikrara odaklanan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Canlı Sonuçlar:   Canlı Sinyal   |   Ana Portföy   |   FTMO Sonuçları     |    Herkese Açık Topluluk Lansman fiyatı: 189$, Sonraki fiyat: 289$ (Sadece 3 adet kaldı) Gold Atlas nedir? Gold Atlas, altın (XAUUSD) için profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Hem gün içi ha
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
GoldEdge Adaptive H1
Bogdan Kapustin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Full Product Description Overview GoldEdge Adaptive H1 is a systematic trading expert advisor specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. This EA represents a modern, quantitative approach to gold trading, built on solid statistical validation rather than curve-fitted optimization. After months of development and rigorous testing, I'm releasing this as my first commercial EA. It embodies the principles I believe in: honest validation, realistic expectations, and transparent perf
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt