📌 Candle Momentum Alert R13

Free Candle Momentum Alert Utility for MetaTrader 5

Candle Momentum Alert R13 is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to help traders monitor candles with significant price movement based on a user-defined candle body size threshold.

This tool is intended for monitoring and awareness purposes only and does not place, manage, or modify any trades.

🔍 Key Features

Candle momentum monitoring based on candle body size

Multi-symbol monitoring (main chart + optional additional symbols)

Custom threshold per symbol

Timeframe-based monitoring (M5 and above)

Alert notifications (user configurable): On-screen popup alerts (MetaTrader desktop) MetaTrader mobile push notifications

On-chart information display for monitoring active symbols

⚙️ How It Works

The utility continuously monitors selected symbols and timeframes.

When a candle shows notable price movement during its formation, an alert may be generated to help users observe developing market conditions.

Alert conditions are evaluated dynamically and may change until the candle is fully closed.

Users should always confirm price action manually before making any trading decisions.

👥 Intended Use

This utility is suitable for:

Manual traders

Traders monitoring multiple symbols

Users who want candle-based alerts as a supporting monitoring tool

🚫 Important Notes

❌ This utility does NOT open or close trades

❌ This utility does NOT provide trading signals

❌ This utility does NOT guarantee trading results

All alerts are informational only, and all trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user.



