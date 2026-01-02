Index Runner
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Surge FX Ltd
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Index Runner – Mean Reversion Expert Advisor
Index Runner is a disciplined, rule-based mean-reversion Expert Advisor designed specifically for US equity indices, with primary focus on NAS100 and US500.
It exploits temporary market dislocations using daily momentum exhaustion, structural trend filtering, and time-based exits.
This is not a scalper.
This is not a martingale.
This is a statistically controlled index trader.
Core Trading Logic
IndexRunner operates on intraday charts (M15–H1) while using Daily timeframe signals for robustness and noise reduction.
Entry Conditions
-
Daily RSI detects deep oversold conditions
-
Optional 200-period LWMA trend filter
-
Long-only bias aligned with index structural growth
-
Strict position cap
Exit Conditions
-
Daily RSI mean-reversion exit
-
Time-based exit
-
Optional ATR-based trailing stop
-
Full position liquidation on exit signal
The system is intentionally simple, stable, and resistant to curve-fitting.
Risk & Money Management
-
Fixed lot or risk-factor–based position sizing
-
Risk calibrated for 1.0 lot reference
-
No grid, no martingale, no position averaging
-
Fully broker-agnostic logic
These backtestresults were achieved without over-optimization, using a single symbol and conservative exposure.
Supported Markets
-
NAS100
-
US500
Supported Timeframes
-
M15
-
M30
-
H1
Who This EA Is For
-
Traders focused on indices, not Forex noise
-
Users who value drawdown control over trade frequency
-
Portfolio traders looking for uncorrelated equity index exposure
-
Professionals who understand that simplicity scales
Who This EA Is NOT For
-
Scalpers
-
Martingale users
-
High-frequency gamblers
-
Traders expecting daily action
Price
This is a professional tool priced accordingly.
If price sensitivity matters, this EA is not for you.
Final Notes
-
Designed for MetaTrader 5
-
Clean, readable, extensible codebase
-
Fully automated
-
No DLLs, no external dependencies
IndexRunner does one thing well:
It waits, strikes when conditions align, and exits without emotion.