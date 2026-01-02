Exponential Weighted Moving Average
EWMA – Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (MT5)
EWMA is a lightweight, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator implementing the Exponentially Weighted Moving Average, a refined alternative to the standard EMA.
It reacts faster to recent price changes while maintaining smoothness, making it suitable for discretionary trading, algorithmic systems, and quantitative analysis.
This indicator is designed to be simple, transparent, and robust, without unnecessary features or hidden logic.
Key Features
-
True Exponentially Weighted Moving Average calculation
-
Faster adaptation to recent price compared to classic EMA
-
Clean single-line overlay on the price chart
-
Adjustable period and visual settings
-
Low CPU usage, suitable for multiple charts and symbols
-
MT5-native implementation (no external libraries)
Inputs
-
EWMA Period – smoothing period
-
Line Color – customizable via input color picker
All parameters are applied instantly and safely.
How It Can Be Used
-
Trend identification
-
Dynamic support and resistance reference
-
Mean-reversion and pullback strategies
-
Entry/exit filtering for Expert Advisors
-
Portfolio-level consistency across symbols and timeframes
The indicator does not repaint and produces stable historical values.
Platform Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5 only
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes
-
Tested on stocks, indices, forex, and CFDs
Important Notes
-
This indicator is a tool, not a trading system
-
No trading signals, alerts, or automation are included
-
Intended for traders who prefer clean building blocks over black-box logic