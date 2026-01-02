Index Runner – Mean Reversion Expert Advisor

Index Runner is a disciplined, rule-based mean-reversion Expert Advisor designed specifically for US equity indices, with primary focus on NAS100 and US500.

It exploits temporary market dislocations using daily momentum exhaustion, structural trend filtering, and time-based exits.

This is not a scalper.

This is not a martingale.

This is a statistically controlled index trader.

Core Trading Logic

IndexRunner operates on intraday charts (M15–H1) while using Daily timeframe signals for robustness and noise reduction.

Entry Conditions

Daily RSI detects deep oversold conditions

Optional 200-period LWMA trend filter

Long-only bias aligned with index structural growth

Strict position cap

Exit Conditions

Daily RSI mean-reversion exit

Time-based exit

Optional ATR-based trailing stop

Full position liquidation on exit signal

The system is intentionally simple, stable, and resistant to curve-fitting.

Risk & Money Management

Fixed lot or risk-factor–based position sizing

Risk calibrated for 1.0 lot reference

No grid, no martingale, no position averaging

Fully broker-agnostic logic

These backtestresults were achieved without over-optimization, using a single symbol and conservative exposure.

Supported Markets

NAS100

US500

Supported Timeframes

M15

M30

H1

Who This EA Is For

Traders focused on indices, not Forex noise

Users who value drawdown control over trade frequency

Portfolio traders looking for uncorrelated equity index exposure

Professionals who understand that simplicity scales

Who This EA Is NOT For

Scalpers

Martingale users

High-frequency gamblers

Traders expecting daily action

Price

This is a professional tool priced accordingly.

If price sensitivity matters, this EA is not for you.

Final Notes

Designed for MetaTrader 5

Clean, readable, extensible codebase

Fully automated

No DLLs, no external dependencies

IndexRunner does one thing well:

It waits, strikes when conditions align, and exits without emotion.