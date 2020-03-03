Index Runner

Index Runner – Mean Reversion Expert Advisor

Index Runner is a disciplined, rule-based mean-reversion Expert Advisor designed specifically for US equity indices, with primary focus on NAS100 and US500.
It exploits temporary market dislocations using daily momentum exhaustion, structural trend filtering, and time-based exits.

This is not a scalper.
This is not a martingale.
This is a statistically controlled index trader.

Core Trading Logic

IndexRunner operates on intraday charts (M15–D1) while using Daily timeframe signals for robustness and noise reduction.

Entry Conditions

  • RSI detects deep oversold conditions

  • Optional LWMA trend filter

  • Long-only bias aligned with index structural growth

  • Strict position cap

Exit Conditions

  • RSI mean-reversion exit

  • Time-based exit

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop

  • Full position liquidation on exit signal

The system is intentionally simple, stable, and resistant to curve-fitting.


Risk & Money Management

  • Fixed lot or risk-factor–based position sizing (dynamic)

  • Risk calibrated for 1.0 lot reference

  • No grid, no martingale, no position averaging

  • Fully broker-agnostic logic

These backtest results were achieved without any optimization, using a single symbol and conservative exposure.

Supported Markets

  • NAS100

  • US500

Supported Timeframes

  • M15

  • M30

  • H1

  • H4

  • D1

Who This EA Is For

  • Traders focused on indices, not Forex noise

  • Users who value drawdown control over trade frequency

  • Portfolio traders looking for uncorrelated equity index exposure

  • Professionals who understand that simplicity scales

Who This EA Is NOT For

  • Scalpers

  • Martingale users

  • High-frequency gamblers

  • Traders expecting daily action

Price

This is a professional tool priced accordingly.
If price sensitivity matters, this EA is not for you.


Final Notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5

  • Clean, readable, extensible codebase

  • Fully automated

  • No DLLs, no external dependencies


Index Runner does one thing well:

It waits, strikes when conditions align, and exits without emotion.


