Pivot Points Apex

Pivot Points Indicator that calculates essential support and resistance levels for day traders and swing traders. Ideal for identifying reversal points, setting targets, and managing risk on any timeframe.

For Day Traders

  • Identifies key levels for entries and exits
  • Defines stop-loss and target levels
  • Recognizes potential intraday reversals

For Swing Traders

  • Identifies weekly/monthly support and resistance zones
  • Plans medium-term positions
  • Complements trend analysis

For Scalpers

  • Fast reference levels for quick trades
  • Decision points on lower timeframes


