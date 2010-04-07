🔷 Short Description

Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart.

🔷 Full Description

🔥 Fox Wave Account Nexus

Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5

Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control.

The indicator collects live data from all connected MetaTrader 5 terminals and displays them in one clean, high-contrast dashboard.

No external servers.

No cloud.

Only your terminals and local files.

🚀 Key Features

✔ Real-time monitoring of multiple MT5 accounts

✔ Supports multiple terminals and brokers

✔ Account balance, equity and profit overview

✔ Per-account and per-currency summaries

✔ Clear visual profit / loss indicators

✔ Automatic data synchronization via Common Files

✔ Works in background using timer-based updates

✔ Optimized for 24/7 monitoring setups

✔ Designed for professional traders and portfolio managers

🧠 Who Is This Indicator For?

Traders running multiple funded or personal accounts

Portfolio and money managers

Prop firm traders

Traders using several MT5 terminals at once

Anyone who needs a command center, not another indicator

💡 How It Works

Attach Fox Wave Account Nexus to any chart on each MT5 terminal Each terminal automatically writes account data to a shared folder One terminal (main monitor) reads all data and displays the dashboard All updates are synchronized in real time

No configuration headaches.

No manual exporting.

Just plug and monitor.

⚙️ Technical Notes

Uses MetaTrader 5 Common Files system

No DLLs

No external connections

Safe and compliant with MQL5 Market rules

Lightweight and performance-friendly

💎 Licensing Recommendation

Monthly rent is ideal for testing.

Unlimited license is recommended for traders running long-term multi-account setups, saving money after a few months of use.

📌 Final Note

Fox Wave Account Nexus is not a trading signal.

It is a professional control panel for serious MT5 traders.

If you trade with more than one account, this tool quickly becomes essential.