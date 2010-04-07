Fox Wave Account Nexus
- Indicatori
- Zbynek Liska
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
🔷 Short Description
Fox Wave Account Nexus is a professional dashboard for real-time monitoring of multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts across different terminals from a single chart.
🔷 Full Description
🔥 Fox Wave Account Nexus
Professional Multi-Account Monitoring Dashboard for MetaTrader 5
Fox Wave Account Nexus is a powerful visual dashboard designed for traders who operate multiple MT5 accounts simultaneously and need instant, centralized control.
The indicator collects live data from all connected MetaTrader 5 terminals and displays them in one clean, high-contrast dashboard.
No external servers.
No cloud.
Only your terminals and local files.
🚀 Key Features
✔ Real-time monitoring of multiple MT5 accounts
✔ Supports multiple terminals and brokers
✔ Account balance, equity and profit overview
✔ Per-account and per-currency summaries
✔ Clear visual profit / loss indicators
✔ Automatic data synchronization via Common Files
✔ Works in background using timer-based updates
✔ Optimized for 24/7 monitoring setups
✔ Designed for professional traders and portfolio managers
🧠 Who Is This Indicator For?
Traders running multiple funded or personal accounts
Portfolio and money managers
Prop firm traders
Traders using several MT5 terminals at once
Anyone who needs a command center, not another indicator
💡 How It Works
Attach Fox Wave Account Nexus to any chart on each MT5 terminal
Each terminal automatically writes account data to a shared folder
One terminal (main monitor) reads all data and displays the dashboard
All updates are synchronized in real time
No configuration headaches.
No manual exporting.
Just plug and monitor.
⚙️ Technical Notes
Uses MetaTrader 5 Common Files system
No DLLs
No external connections
Safe and compliant with MQL5 Market rules
Lightweight and performance-friendly
💎 Licensing Recommendation
Monthly rent is ideal for testing.
Unlimited license is recommended for traders running long-term multi-account setups, saving money after a few months of use.
📌 Final Note
Fox Wave Account Nexus is not a trading signal.
It is a professional control panel for serious MT5 traders.
If you trade with more than one account, this tool quickly becomes essential.