Multicurrency PSAR Scanner

Fox Wave PSAR – PSAR Dashboard for Multiple Symbols and Timeframes

Description:
Fox Wave PSAR is a powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to monitor the Parabolic SAR (PSAR) across multiple symbols and timeframes directly in a clear and convenient dashboard. It is ideal for scalping, intraday, and long-term trading strategies.

Key Features:

  • Clear dashboard with a list of symbols and their current PSAR status.

  • Supports any number of symbols and customizable suffixes (e.g., ".m").

  • Displays PSAR on 8 main timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN1.

  • Dynamic updates every 2 seconds for real-time market information.

  • Color-coded arrows for trend direction (↑ green = UP, ↓ red = DOWN).

  • Sound alert on PSAR trend change for any timeframe.

  • Adjustable position, font size, and text color for maximum clarity.

Who is it for:
This indicator is suitable for all traders who need a quick overview of the current trend across multiple symbols and timeframes, without manually checking each chart.

Benefits:

  • Saves time and increases trading efficiency.

  • Minimizes the risk of missing trend changes.

  • Provides simple and intuitive visual trend representation.

Usage Tips:

  • Recommended to monitor multiple timeframes for trend confirmation.

  • Can be combined with other Fox Wave indicators for comprehensive market analysis.

Copyright: © Fox Wave 2025


Video Multicurrency PSAR Scanner
KT Volume Profile MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Volume Profile, hacim birikim verilerini Y ekseninde bir histogram olarak göstererek, belirli zaman dilimleri ve fiyat seviyelerinde işlem yoğunluğunu analiz etmeyi sağlar. Volume Profile'da Kontrol Noktası (POC) POC, tüm profil boyunca en yüksek işlem hacminin gerçekleştiği fiyat seviyesini temsil eder. Genellikle destek/direnç seviyesi veya piyasanın yön değiştirmeden önce yeniden test ettiği önemli bir fiyat noktası olarak kullanılır. Özellikler Kullanımı çok kolaydır. Grafik üzerinde di
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Göstergeler
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
Dynamic Market Profile
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Göstergeler
ÖNEMLİ DUYURU – LİSANS VE AKTİVASYON GEREKLİ Aktivasyon Talimatları: Satın alma işleminizi tamamladıktan sonra, lütfen hemen bizimle iletişime geçerek lisans anahtarınızı, şifrenizi veya aktivasyon detaylarınızı alın. Bunlar olmadan yazılım çalışmayacaktır. Sorunsuz bir aktivasyon süreci sağlamak ve sorularınızı yanıtlamak için buradayız. Çok Dilli Özelleştirme Trading deneyiminizi geliştirmek için yazılımı birden fazla dilde tamamen özelleştirme imkanı sunuyoruz. Ekibimiz şu dillerde çe
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Göstergeler
This indicator allows you to enjoy the two most popular products for analyzing request volumes and market deals at a favorable price: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart This product combines the power of both indicators and is provided as a single file. The functionality of Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart is fully identical to the original indicators. You will enjoy the power of these two products combined into the single super-indicator! Below is
Buy Sell Volume
Yury Litz
Göstergeler
Buy/Sell Volume Indicator with Pair Divergence for MT5  version "1.1" Description The Enhanced Buy/Sell Volume Indicator is a custom technical indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) to analyze and visualize buy and sell tick volumes in a separate window. It provides traders with insights into market dynamics by highlighting volume dominance, balance, and divergence patterns. The indicator uses tick volume data to estimate buying and selling pressure, offering a detailed view of market sentime
Volume Profile DD 1B
OBARE PAUL OTIENO
Göstergeler
ÖNEMLİ DUYURU – LİSANS VE AKTİVASYON GEREKLİ Aktivasyon Talimatları: Satın alma işleminizi tamamladıktan sonra, lisans anahtarınızı, şifrenizi veya aktivasyon detaylarınızı almak için lütfen hemen bizimle iletişime geçin. Bunlar olmadan yazılım çalışmayacaktır. Sorunsuz bir aktivasyon süreci sağlamak ve sorularınızda size yardımcı olmak için buradayız. Çok Dilli Özelleştirme Trading deneyiminizi geliştirmek için yazılımı birden fazla dilde tamamen özelleştirme imkanı sunuyoruz. Ekibim
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Göstergeler
Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Gösterge, belirtilen sayıda çubuk için çalışma histogramında maksimum ve minimum fiyat hacminin (piyasa profili) seviyelerini bulur.   Kompozit profil. Histogramın yüksekliği tamamen otomatiktir ve herhangi bir enstrümana ve zaman dilimine uyarlanabilir. Yazarın algoritması kullanılır ve bilinen analogları tekrarlamaz. İki histogramın yüksekliği yaklaşık olarak mumun ortalama yüksekliğine eşittir. Akıllı uyarı (akıllı uyarı), hacim seviyesine ilişkin fiyatı bildirmenize yardımcı olur. Konsept S
Actual Depth of Market Chart
Sergey Andreev
1 (2)
Göstergeler
The professional tool of stock traders in now available on MetaTrader 5 . The Actual depth of market chart indicator visualizes the depth of market in the form of a histogram displayed on a chart, which refreshes in the real-time mode. Meet new updates according to user requests! Now Actual Depth of Market indicator displays the current ratio of volume of buy and sell requests (B/S ratio). It shows the share of volume of each type of requests in the entire flow of requests as well as the absolu
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Göstergeler
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Leveler MT5
Tuomas Tirroniemi
Göstergeler
Düzleştirici –       Destek ve direnç ızgara seviyelerini ve önemli bar tabanlı bölgeleri çizer. Temel Özellikler: Destek/Direnç Tablosu (Yuvarlak Sayılar) Leveler, önceden yapılandırılmış yuvarlak sayı seviyelerine sahip çift katmanlı bir ızgara sistemi içerir. Her sembole, piyasa özelliklerine göre özel bir faz boyutu atanabilir; yüksek hacimli piyasalar için daha büyük, düşük hacimli piyasalar için daha küçük faz boyutları. Gösterge destekler       32 sembol   ve her sembolün brokerinizin Ma
Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3 (7)
Göstergeler
VR Izgara göstergesi, kullanıcı tanımlı ayarlarla grafiksel bir ızgara oluşturmak için tasarlanmıştır . Standart ızgaradan farklı olarak, VR Izgarası dairesel seviyeler oluşturmak için kullanılır. Kullanıcının seçimine bağlı olarak tur seviyeleri arasındaki adım isteğe bağlı olabilir. Ek olarak, diğer göstergeler ve yardımcı programlardan farklı olarak VR Grid, zaman dilimi değiştiğinde veya terminal yeniden başlatıldığında bile ızgaranın konumunu korur . Ayarlar, set dosyaları, demo versiyonlar
FREE
PivotWave
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Göstergeler
Introducing PivotWave – your ultimate trading companion that redefines precision and market analysis. Designed with traders in mind, PivotWave is more than just an indicator; it’s a powerful tool that captures the pulse of the market, identifying key turning points and trends with pinpoint accuracy. PivotWave leverages advanced algorithms to provide clear visual signals for optimal entry and exit points, making it easier for traders to navigate volatile market conditions. Whether you are a begin
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Göstergeler
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Göstergeler
Was: $299  Now: $149  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Göstergeler
The Smart Supply and Demand Rectangle Tool Indicator is your ultimate MT5 companion for instantly visualizing key supply and demand data—right where you need it: on your zones, in real time. This tool automatically overlays rich, actionable data ontop of your zones, such as zone classification, pip distance, strength, and zone size—cleanly positioned inside each zone. No more clutter, no more guessing—just clear, dynamic insights to support your decisions. Built for Traders. Powered by Precis
Tick Volume Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Göstergeler
A professional order flow and volume analysis tool that tracks real-time tick dominance between buyers and sellers, highlighting strength, weakness, and absorption zones through dynamic histogram layers . Unlike traditional tick volume indicators, this tool introduces a multi-layer system with variable thickness, providing an intuitive view of market aggression and absorption directly on the chart. Key Features: Real-time tick tracking : counts bullish and bearish ticks during the current c
Heatmap Volume Profile
Olexandr Savchuk
3.5 (2)
Göstergeler
A Heatmap with a Volume Profile is like a thermal imager or x-ray machine. It will help you to estimate the relative distribution of volume during the price movement and to understand  the relationship between volume and price. Indicator Volume Profile "Volumos Maxima" is a powerful tool for analyzing this relationship. After simple experimentation with heatmap, you can find that each trading instrument has its own “ characteristic ” way of distributing volume. And this will help you to make a b
Effort and Result MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Göstergeler
The Effort and Result indicator is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs. res
Normalized OBV
Jose Miguel Soriano
Göstergeler
When looking at the information of On Balance Volume indicator, a question arises: is it a strong or weak movement? Should it be compared with previous days? These data should be normalized to always have a reference. This indicator presents the followings parameters: Normalization period (Max-Mins absolute) Smoothing period (-1 off) Tick/Real Volume Maximum number of bars to calculate (-1 off) Upper value normalization Lower value normalization Calculation: normOBV = (value - absMin) * (relMax
Atlantis Pro
Mohammed Jebbar
Göstergeler
Atlantis Pro Indicator — Tick Bazlı Hassas Analiz ve Portföy Gücü Atlantis Pro Indicator, gerçek zamanlı tick verilerini kullanarak kritik fiyat seviyelerini ve yüksek olasılıklı dönüş bölgelerini olağanüstü bir hassasiyetle tespit eden gelişmiş ve çok yönlü bir araçtır. Piyasadaki her tick hareketini sürekli analiz ederek alım ve satım baskısındaki önemli değişimleri belirler ve grafikte net Alış/Satış oklarını anında gösterir — varsayılan olarak görünür, böylece hemen harekete geçebilirsiniz.
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Göstergeler
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
FORTS Open Interest
Dmitriy Skub
Göstergeler
This is an open interest indicator for the Russian FORTS futures market. Now, you can receive data on the open interest in real time in МТ5 terminal. This allows you to develop brand new trading strategies or considerably improve the existing ones. The data on the open interest is received from the database (text CSV or binary one at user's discretion). Thus, upon completion of a trading session and disabling the terminal (or PC), the data is saved and uploaded to the chart when the terminal is
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Göstergeler
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Volume Difference
Damian Blaha
Göstergeler
Volume Difference - The indicator was created to make it easier to read the chart by price and volume, it is designed to avoid calculating the difference between the past and current volume on a calculator, and this indicator was created to make this process easier. Surprisingly, I could not find such a simple indicator anywhere, so I present it to you. An indispensable indicator for use in complex trading models, where the dynamics of its change are important, not the absolute values ​​of the
FREE
Dynamic POC MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The indicator calculates volume profiles dynamically and displays the result as VAL, VAH and POC curves. Indicator features The indicator uses the historical data of the lower (relative to the current) timeframes for calculations: M1 - for timeframes up to H1, M5 - for timeframe H1, M15 - for timeframe H4, H1 - for timeframe D1, H4 - for timeframe W1, D1 - for timeframe MN. The color of the DPOC curve sections is determined by comparing the volume of the POC levels of all profiles that make up
Smart M Concept MT5
Andrei Novichkov
Göstergeler
Our new indicator is an important part of the Smart Money Concepts (SMC) system It uses a modern market vision and fast calculation methods. As a result, the trader has a complete picture of the trade at every moment in time, which makes the process of obtaining results easier and faster. Our new indicator displays the following important patterns:   Order Blocks. Imbalance – Fair Value Gap (FVG). Break Of Structures (BoS). Change of character (CHoCH). Equal highs & lows. Premium , Equilibrium
Currency Strength Meter Pro Graph for MT5
ALEKSANDR SHUKALOVICH
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Meter is the easiest way to identify strong and weak currencies. This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies + Gold: AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD, USD, XAU. Gold symbol can be changed to other symbols like XAG, XAU etc. By default the strength value is normalised to the range from 0 to 100 for RSI algorithm: The value above 60 means strong currency; The value below 40 means weak currency; This indicator needs the history data of all 28 major currenc
Forex Volume MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
KT Forex Volume, bir döviz çiftinin alım ve satım hacmini renkli histogram şeklinde gösterir. Hacim, bir varlık üzerindeki alım ve satım işlemlerinden oluşur. Forex piyasasında: Eğer alım hacmi, satım hacminden büyükse döviz çiftinin fiyatı yükselir. Eğer satım hacmi, alım hacminden büyükse döviz çiftinin fiyatı düşer. Özellikler İşlemleri, tick hacim verilerini kullanarak doğrulayarak kötü işlemlerden kaçının. Piyasadaki büyük oyuncuların yönünde işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olur. Tüm Metatrader u
