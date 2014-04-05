SnR Smart Eco2
- Göstergeler
- Syamsurizal Dimjati
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE (S&R) Smart Ecosystem
Support & Resistance Detection automatically identifies price zones where buying or selling pressure has repeatedly appeared in the past.
Zones are built using price reaction strength, fractal behavior, ATR-based zone width, and historical validation.
This module provides:
-
Dynamic support and resistance zones
-
Zone classification (weak, untested, verified, proven, turncoat)
-
Optional zone merging and extension
-
Visual clarity with theme-based or custom coloring
The S&R system helps traders understand market structure, identify high-probability reaction areas, and avoid entries in unfavorable price locations.