Interactive Risk Manager

Interactive Risk Manager is a professional risk management and position calculation tool for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to automate and simplify the complex calculations traders must make before opening a position. Insert into the Indicators folder.

MAIN FEATURES
1. AUTOMATIC LOT CALCULATION
Automatically calculates the position size (lots) based on:

Account balance

Desired risk percentage

Stop loss distance

2. FLEXIBLE STOP LOSS MANAGEMENT
Supports three different stop loss types:

Points (Pips): Specify the SL in points

Absolute price: Specify an exact price for the SL

ATR (Average True Range): Uses market volatility (ATR multiplier)

3. INTERACTIVE INTERFACE
Control panel with real-time editable fields

BUY/SELL buttons for quick direction changes

Editable fields for symbol, risk, balance, SL

APPLY button to apply changes

🛠️ HOW IT WORKS
WORKFLOW:
Initial setup: Set default parameters

Edit Real-time: Change symbol, direction, risk

Automatic calculation: The indicator calculates:

Currency risk amount

Optimal position size

Required margin

Stop loss distance

Display: Show all in the chart commentary

PRACTICAL EXAMPLE:
If you have a $10,000 account and want to risk 2% on a EUR/USD trade with a SL of 50 points:

Risk in dollars: $200 (2% of $10,000)

Value per point: Automatically calculated

Required lots: Automatically calculated to risk exactly $200

🎨 ON-SCREEN DISPLAY:
Control panel (optional):

Fields for symbol, SL type, SL value, risk, balance

BUY/SELL buttons

APPLY/CLEAR buttons

Lines on the chart (optional):

Entry line (green for BUY, (red for SELL)

Stop Loss Line (orange dotted)

Information Label

Chart Comment:

All calculated data in readable format

Improved spacing for ease of reading

⚙️ MAIN PARAMETERS
INPUTS (editable from the Properties menu):
Default Symbol: Symbol to analyze (e.g., EURUSD)

Default SL Type: Points, Price, or ATR

SL Value: Stop Loss Value

Order Type: BUY or SELL

Percent Risk: % of balance to risk (e.g., 2.0%)

Show Panel: Toggles the control panel

Auto-select symbol: Automatically loads the symbol data

RUNTIME VARIABLES (editable during execution):
All parameters can be changed in real time

Changes are applied by clicking "APPLY"

🔧 TRADER BENEFITS
🎯 PRECISION
Eliminates manual calculation errors

Consider spreads, lot sizes, and margin requirements

⏱️ EFFICIENCY
Save time on calculations

All information in one place

Automatic price updates

📈 RISK MANAGEMENT
Prevents over-risking

Calculates risk based on actual balance

Adaptable to different trading strategies

🔄 FLEXIBILITY
Works with any symbol (Forex, metals, indices)

Supports different account types (standard, mini, micro)

Adaptable to different risk philosophies

💼 WHO NEEDS IT?
👶 BEGINNER TRADERS
Learn to manage risk properly

Avoid common position sizing mistakes

Develop risk discipline

🏆 EXPERT TRADERS
Automate repetitive calculations

Maintain consistency in risk management

Professional tool for quick analysis

📊 PORTFOLIO MANAGERS
Manage risk across multiple positions

Calculate overall exposure

Money management tool

🚀 WHY USE IT?
SAFETY: You don't accidentally risk more than you planned

CONSISTENCY: Always apply the same risk rules

PROFESSIONALISM: Institutional-level tools

PEACE OF MIND: You know exactly what you're risking

📝 EXAMPLE OF USE
Scenario: You want to buy EURUSD at 1.0850 with SL at 1.0800

Enter EURUSD in the symbol field

Select "BUY"

Set risk to 2%

Enter SL of 50 points (or price 1.0800)

Click "APPLY"

Result: The indicator immediately tells you:

How many lots you can open

How many dollars you're risking

How much margin you need

Where are the entry and SL levels on the chart?

🎯 IN SUMMARY
It's like having a personal risk manager assisting you with every trade, calculating everything automatically so you can focus solely on your decisions. of trading, leaving the complex calculations to the tool.
