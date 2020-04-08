Interactive Risk Manager is a professional risk management and position calculation tool for MetaTrader 4. It is designed to automate and simplify the complex calculations traders must make before opening a position. Insert into the Indicators folder.





MAIN FEATURES

1. AUTOMATIC LOT CALCULATION

Automatically calculates the position size (lots) based on:





Account balance





Desired risk percentage





Stop loss distance





2. FLEXIBLE STOP LOSS MANAGEMENT

Supports three different stop loss types:





Points (Pips): Specify the SL in points





Absolute price: Specify an exact price for the SL





ATR (Average True Range): Uses market volatility (ATR multiplier)





3. INTERACTIVE INTERFACE

Control panel with real-time editable fields





BUY/SELL buttons for quick direction changes





Editable fields for symbol, risk, balance, SL





APPLY button to apply changes





🛠️ HOW IT WORKS

WORKFLOW:

Initial setup: Set default parameters





Edit Real-time: Change symbol, direction, risk





Automatic calculation: The indicator calculates:





Currency risk amount





Optimal position size





Required margin





Stop loss distance





Display: Show all in the chart commentary





PRACTICAL EXAMPLE:

If you have a $10,000 account and want to risk 2% on a EUR/USD trade with a SL of 50 points:





Risk in dollars: $200 (2% of $10,000)





Value per point: Automatically calculated





Required lots: Automatically calculated to risk exactly $200





🎨 ON-SCREEN DISPLAY:

Control panel (optional):





Fields for symbol, SL type, SL value, risk, balance





BUY/SELL buttons





APPLY/CLEAR buttons





Lines on the chart (optional):





Entry line (green for BUY, (red for SELL)





Stop Loss Line (orange dotted)





Information Label





Chart Comment:





All calculated data in readable format





Improved spacing for ease of reading





⚙️ MAIN PARAMETERS

INPUTS (editable from the Properties menu):

Default Symbol: Symbol to analyze (e.g., EURUSD)





Default SL Type: Points, Price, or ATR





SL Value: Stop Loss Value





Order Type: BUY or SELL





Percent Risk: % of balance to risk (e.g., 2.0%)





Show Panel: Toggles the control panel





Auto-select symbol: Automatically loads the symbol data





RUNTIME VARIABLES (editable during execution):

All parameters can be changed in real time





Changes are applied by clicking "APPLY"





🔧 TRADER BENEFITS

🎯 PRECISION

Eliminates manual calculation errors





Consider spreads, lot sizes, and margin requirements





⏱️ EFFICIENCY

Save time on calculations





All information in one place





Automatic price updates





📈 RISK MANAGEMENT

Prevents over-risking





Calculates risk based on actual balance





Adaptable to different trading strategies





🔄 FLEXIBILITY

Works with any symbol (Forex, metals, indices)





Supports different account types (standard, mini, micro)





Adaptable to different risk philosophies





💼 WHO NEEDS IT?

👶 BEGINNER TRADERS

Learn to manage risk properly





Avoid common position sizing mistakes





Develop risk discipline





🏆 EXPERT TRADERS

Automate repetitive calculations





Maintain consistency in risk management





Professional tool for quick analysis





📊 PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

Manage risk across multiple positions





Calculate overall exposure





Money management tool





🚀 WHY USE IT?

SAFETY: You don't accidentally risk more than you planned





CONSISTENCY: Always apply the same risk rules





PROFESSIONALISM: Institutional-level tools





PEACE OF MIND: You know exactly what you're risking





📝 EXAMPLE OF USE

Scenario: You want to buy EURUSD at 1.0850 with SL at 1.0800





Enter EURUSD in the symbol field





Select "BUY"





Set risk to 2%





Enter SL of 50 points (or price 1.0800)





Click "APPLY"





Result: The indicator immediately tells you:





How many lots you can open





How many dollars you're risking





How much margin you need





Where are the entry and SL levels on the chart?





🎯 IN SUMMARY

It's like having a personal risk manager assisting you with every trade, calculating everything automatically so you can focus solely on your decisions. of trading, leaving the complex calculations to the tool.