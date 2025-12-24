Execute trades from telegram signals
- Yardımcı programlar
- Lawrence Chiiambb Mkandawi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 24 Aralık 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
One-Click Automation from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.
Instant Signal Execution
Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically.
Smart Signal Recognition
Automatic parsing of trading signals in any format:
-
BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60
-
SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2
-
BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950
Professional & Secure
-
Bank-level encryption for all connections
-
No signal delays - executes in milliseconds
-
Complete trade logging and audit trails
Key Features
-
Auto-trade detection - No manual intervention needed
-
Multi-channel monitoring - Watch unlimited Telegram channels
-
Real-time execution - Trades placed in under 100ms
-
Risk management - Configurable lot sizes, SL/TP defaults
-
Cross-platform - Windows, Mac, Linux ready
-
Log trades - Keep track of trades
Perfect For
-
Signal providers - Automate your channel distribution
-
Copy traders - Follow experts without manual work
-
Busy traders - Never miss a trade opportunity
-
Trading communities - Streamline group signal execution
Simple Setup
-
Download the executable
-
Configure with your Telegram API
-
Connect MT5 with our free Expert Advisor
-
Start trading - Signals auto-execute
Trading Performance
-
99.9% uptime - Reliable 24/7 operation
-
Zero slippage - Direct MT5 bridge connection
-
Full customization - Adjust all trading parameters
-
Complete logs - Every action recorded
Transform Telegram signals into profitable MT5 trades automatically.
No coding required • One-time setup • Free updates • Professional support