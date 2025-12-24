Execute trades from telegram signals

Telegram to MT5 Bridge: Automated Trading Signal Executor

One-Click Automation from Telegram trading signals to MetaTrader 5 execution.

 Instant Signal Execution

Connect your Telegram trading channels directly to MT5. Receive signals, execute trades automatically.

Smart Signal Recognition

Automatic parsing of trading signals in any format:

  • BUY EURUSD SL 30 TP 60

  • SELL GBPUSD LOT 0.2

  • BUYSTOP XAUUSD PRICE 1950

Professional & Secure

  • Bank-level encryption for all connections

  • No signal delays - executes in milliseconds

  • Complete trade logging and audit trails

Key Features

  • Auto-trade detection - No manual intervention needed

  • Multi-channel monitoring - Watch unlimited Telegram channels

  • Real-time execution - Trades placed in under 100ms

  • Risk management - Configurable lot sizes, SL/TP defaults

  • Cross-platform - Windows, Mac, Linux ready

  • Log trades - Keep track of trades

Perfect For

  • Signal providers - Automate your channel distribution

  • Copy traders - Follow experts without manual work

  • Busy traders - Never miss a trade opportunity

  • Trading communities - Streamline group signal execution

 Simple Setup

  1. Download the executable

  2. Configure with your Telegram API

  3. Connect MT5 with our free Expert Advisor

  4. Start trading - Signals auto-execute

Trading Performance

  • 99.9% uptime - Reliable 24/7 operation

  • Zero slippage - Direct MT5 bridge connection

  • Full customization - Adjust all trading parameters

  • Complete logs - Every action recorded

Transform Telegram signals into profitable MT5 trades automatically.

No coding required • One-time setup • Free updates • Professional support

