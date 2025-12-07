MT5 Breakout Scal BUY Bot Script for JPY Cross

MT5【 Breakout Scal BUY BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs )


Breakout Buy Bot
{ Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor }

※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds.

for :

・USD/JPY（米ドル／円）
・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円）
・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円）
・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円）
・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円）
・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円）
・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円）
・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円）
・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円）

Entry @

・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... )
・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... )
・Cluster Breakout
・etc ...

{ Now with SL/TP function }

・input double StopLoss  = 0.0;  // SL（0で未設定: False）
・input double TakeProfit  = 0.0;  // TP（0で未設定: False）

I recommend you get it now.


(C)Dec 2025 CRAFTec Art | Trading by Bots

