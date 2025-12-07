MT5【 Breakout Scal BUY BOT 】Script ( for JPY Cross pairs )









Breakout Buy Bot

{ Quick steps to compile in MetaEditor }





※ Enter the Horizontal line price and you can set up a lot of orders in less than 10 seconds.





for :





・USD/JPY（米ドル／円）

・EUR/JPY（ユーロ／円）

・GBP/JPY（英ポンド／円）

・AUD/JPY（豪ドル／円）

・NZD/JPY（ニュージーランドドル／円）

・CAD/JPY（カナダドル／円）

・CHF/JPY（スイスフラン／円）

・SGD/JPY（シンガポールドル／円）

・HKD/JPY（香港ドル／円）





Entry @





・Neck Line Breakout ( W Top, Head & Shoulder ... )

・Range Breakout ( Tokyo Range ... )

・Cluster Breakout

・etc ...





{ Now with SL/TP function }





・input double StopLoss = 0.0; // SL（0で未設定: False）

・input double TakeProfit = 0.0; // TP（0で未設定: False）





I recommend you get it now.









(C)Dec 2025 CRAFTec Art | Trading by Bots



