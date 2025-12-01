Discover the gold market with Golden Dome, an expert advisor for MT4!

Introducing Golden Dome – your personal automated trader, designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. Golden Dome utilizes time-tested standard indicators and classic price patterns, providing a solid foundation for successful trading.



- Based exclusively on time-tested standard indicators and classic price patterns used by professional traders around the world.

- Simple settings will allow you to easily adapt to your trading style and preferences.

- The ability to customize risk levels and profit targets will ensure maximum security for your investments.

- A built-in news filter that temporarily pauses trading during important economic data releases, minimizing the impact of volatility on results.



What do you get with Golden Dome?



24/7 Automated Trading: Golden Dome works 24/7, monitoring market trends and making trades even when you're busy.



Intelligent Analysis: The Expert Advisor uses a combination of popular indicators such as moving averages, relative strength index (RSI), MACD and Bollinger Bands to accurately determine optimal entry and exit points.



Special setting for XAUUSD: "Golden Dome" is optimized for gold trading, taking into account its volatility and specific market characteristics.



Flexible settings: Adapt the Expert Advisor to your trading style and risk level. Customize the lot size, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and indicator parameters.



Easy to install and use: Golden Dome takes just a few minutes to install, and its intuitive interface makes it easy to use.



Backtest: Evaluate the performance of Golden Dome with backtesting on historical data.



Advantages of "Golden Dome":



Minimizing Emotional Decisions: Algorithmic trading eliminates the influence of emotions, increasing stability and rationality.



Optimizing trading opportunities: Golden Dome takes advantage of every profitable opportunity, even when you're away.



Risk Management: Clear capital management mechanisms reduce potential losses.







Warning! Trading on financial markets carries the risk of capital loss. We recommend testing the advisor on a demo account.



