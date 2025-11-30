🚀 TelegramTradeReports - Your Trading Always Under Control

TelegramTradeReports is the essential Expert Advisor for the trader who never wants to miss a beat. Instantly connect your MT4 terminal to your Telegram account, sending real-time notifications on every trading event and periodic reports on your account performance.

Ideal for those who manage Expert Advisors, signals, or discretionary trading and need to monitor account activity even when away from their PC.

✨ Key Features and Benefits

Real-Time Trading Alerts: Receive instant notifications when crucial events occur in your MT4 account:

Opening a Trade (🟢): Details on Symbol, Lots, SL, and TP.

Closing a Trade (🔴): Instant report on realized profit.

Modifying a Trade (✏️): Alerts on every change in Stop Loss (SL) or Take Profit (TP), perfect for monitoring trailing stops or break-even points.

Comprehensive and Scheduleable Reporting: Track your account performance with automatic and customizable reports:

Hourly Report (Selectable).

Daily Report (Selectable).

Monthly Report (Automatically sent on the first of the month).

Each report includes: Balance, Equity, and Current Profit of the account.

Easy Setup: It takes just a few seconds to connect your EA to Telegram by entering your Bot Token and Chat ID.

Reliability and Stability: Use the built-in MQL4 WebRequest feature for secure and stable communication with the Telegram API.

⚙️ User Parameters (Input)

Parameter Description Default

botToken The unique token for your Telegram bot (obtainable via BotFather). INSERT_YOUR_TOKEN

chatId The ID of the Telegram chat or group where you want to receive notifications. INSERT_YOUR_CHATID

sendHourly Enables sending the report every hour. true

sendDaily Enables sending the report every 24 hours. true

sendMonthly Enables sending the report on the first day of the month. true

timerInterval Check interval for new trades and reports (in seconds). 60

🛠️ Requirements and Installation

Enable WebRequest: Make sure the Allow WebRequest for listed URLs option is checked in your MT4 settings (Tools > Options > Expert Advisors).

Add URL: In the URL list, add the Telegram API address: https://api.telegram.org

Set up the Bot: Create your Telegram bot using @BotFather and get your botToken and chatID.

Attach to Chart: Attach the EA to any chart (also works on M1 timeframes) and enter your parameters. The EA will immediately send a "🤖 Bot Started!" confirmation message.

Never lose sight of your trading again! Add TelegramTradeReports to your MT4 arsenal now.