Fractal Pivot Lines

Fractal Pivot Lines — Indicator Overview

Fractal Pivot Lines is a custom trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.
It dynamically draws lines connecting fractal highs and lows, helping traders visualize local market structure, momentum shifts, and trend channels.

What It Does

  • Connects the last N fractals (of the same type – highs or lows) with visible lines.

  • Fractal highs (pivots up) are linked by green lines, forming potential resistance paths.

  • Fractal lows (pivots down) are linked by red lines, forming potential support paths.

  • Lines can be:

    • Basic (point-to-previous only) — clean trend path visualizations.

    • Extended (all fractal combinations) — to detect intersections, wedges, or channels.

Parameters
Number of candles to check for valid fractals. Affects sensitivity, line number.
Parameter Description
FractalDepth
Number of Fractals
Extend Lines Backward If enabled, draws lines before the last fractal (backward view).
Extend Lines Forward If enabled, draws lines after the last fractal (forward projections). 
 

Trend Visualization

  • See how price consistently responds to previous fractal structures.

Fractal Projection / Trend Channels

  • Projects fractal structure forward to find converging support/resistance zones.
  • Identifies trend channels, breakout zones, and potential reversal points.


