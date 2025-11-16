Synchronization of multiple charts for MT5
- Yardımcı programlar
- Zhi Hua Zhou
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Etkinleştirmeler: 8
MultiChartSync5 - Multi-Chart Auto-Sync Tool User Guide
📋 Program Overview
MultiChartSync5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 multi-chart synchronization tool that enables automatic timeline alignment and synchronized navigation across multiple chart windows, significantly improving efficiency for multi-instrument and multi-timeframe analysis.
Core Features
1. Intelligent Chart Synchronization
- Automatic Chart Alignment: All secondary charts automatically align with the master chart's candlestick timeline
- Real-time Synchronization Updates: All charts automatically follow and sync when the master chart is scrolled
- Multi-Timeframe Adaptation: Supports precise synchronization between charts of different timeframes
- Multi-Instrument Cooperation: Supports synchronization between charts of different trading instruments
2. Flexible Synchronization Modes
- Fixed Symbol Mode: Synchronizes 3 specified instrument charts
- Smart Mode Switching: Supports dynamic synchronization mode switching during runtime
3. Visual Status Display
- Time Labels: Displays current view's reference time on each chart for instant synchronization feedback
- Sync Status: Color-coded display showing successful synchronization (white) or differences (red)
- Real-time Monitoring: Continuously monitors sync status and automatically corrects deviations
Key Benefits
1. Efficiency Enhancement
- One-Click Synchronization: Eliminates manual adjustment of individual chart positions
- Time Precision: Ensures all charts display the same time range
- Batch Operations: Manages time navigation for multiple charts simultaneously
2. Operational Convenience
- Automatic Operation: Runs automatically once configured without manual intervention
- Transparent Operation: Maintains master chart position during rescanning
- Smart Adaptation: Automatically detects chart timeframe changes and adjusts accordingly
3. Professional-Grade Features
- Zoom Synchronization: Optional synchronization of chart zoom levels
- Offset Adjustment: Configurable navigation offset for optimized view positioning
- Exception Recovery: Automatically detects and recovers from abnormal sync states
Usage Instructions
1. Basic Configuration Steps
- Installation & Loading: Load the program on any chart as the master chart
- Parameter Settings:
- Symbol for Chart 1-3: Set instruments to synchronize (e.g., GBPUSD, EURUSD, etc.)
- Sync Interval: Synchronization interval (default: 500ms)
- Navigation offset: Navigation offset (default: 2 candles)
- Sync Scale with master: Whether to synchronize zoom levels
- Label X position: Time label X coordinate
- Label Y Position: Time label Y coordinate
- Label font size: Time label font size
- Color when synced: Label color when perfectly synchronized
- Color when not synced: Label color when synchronization differs
2. Hotkey Operations
- S Key: Manual instant synchronization of all charts
- A Key: Toggle automatic/manual synchronization mode
- R Key: Print current synchronization status information
- F Key: Rescan charts (use after modifying parameters)
Limitations
1. Technical Limitations
- Platform Restriction: Only supports MetaTrader 4 platform
- Data Requirements: Requires historical data support for corresponding instruments
2. Functional Limitations
- Window Count: Synchronizes 2 to 4 charts
- Timeframe Compatibility: Minor time discrepancies may occur with extreme timeframe combinations
- Chart Type: Primarily optimized for standard price charts
Risk Notices
1. Operational Risks
- View Jumping: Synchronization operations may cause sudden chart view changes
- Attention Diversion: Too many synchronized charts may affect analytical focus
- Misoperation: Hotkeys may conflict with other EAs or indicators
2. Best Practice Recommendations
- Parameter Optimization: Adjust sync interval and offset based on instrument characteristics
- Status Monitoring: Regularly check synchronization effectiveness using status print function
- Troubleshooting: Use rescan function to recover from synchronization anomalies