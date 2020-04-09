Synchronization of multiple charts for MT5

MultiChartSync5 - Multi-Chart Auto-Sync Tool User Guide

📋 Program Overview

MultiChartSync5 is a professional MetaTrader 5 multi-chart synchronization tool that enables automatic timeline alignment and synchronized navigation across multiple chart windows, significantly improving efficiency for multi-instrument and multi-timeframe analysis.

Core Features

1. Intelligent Chart Synchronization

  • Automatic Chart Alignment: All secondary charts automatically align with the master chart's candlestick timeline
  • Real-time Synchronization Updates: All charts automatically follow and sync when the master chart is scrolled
  • Multi-Timeframe Adaptation: Supports precise synchronization between charts of different timeframes
  • Multi-Instrument Cooperation: Supports synchronization between charts of different trading instruments

2. Flexible Synchronization Modes

  • Fixed Symbol Mode: Synchronizes 3 specified instrument charts
  • Smart Mode Switching: Supports dynamic synchronization mode switching during runtime

3. Visual Status Display

  • Time Labels: Displays current view's reference time on each chart for instant synchronization feedback
  • Sync Status: Color-coded display showing successful synchronization (white) or differences (red)
  • Real-time Monitoring: Continuously monitors sync status and automatically corrects deviations

Key Benefits

1. Efficiency Enhancement

  • One-Click Synchronization: Eliminates manual adjustment of individual chart positions
  • Time Precision: Ensures all charts display the same time range
  • Batch Operations: Manages time navigation for multiple charts simultaneously

2. Operational Convenience

  • Automatic Operation: Runs automatically once configured without manual intervention
  • Transparent Operation: Maintains master chart position during rescanning
  • Smart Adaptation: Automatically detects chart timeframe changes and adjusts accordingly

3. Professional-Grade Features

  • Zoom Synchronization: Optional synchronization of chart zoom levels
  • Offset Adjustment: Configurable navigation offset for optimized view positioning
  • Exception Recovery: Automatically detects and recovers from abnormal sync states

Usage Instructions

1. Basic Configuration Steps

  • Installation & Loading: Load the program on any chart as the master chart
  • Parameter Settings:
    • Symbol for Chart 1-3: Set instruments to synchronize (e.g., GBPUSD, EURUSD, etc.)
    • Sync Interval: Synchronization interval (default: 500ms)
    • Navigation offset: Navigation offset (default: 2 candles)
    • Sync Scale with master: Whether to synchronize zoom levels
    • Label X position: Time label X coordinate
    • Label Y Position: Time label Y coordinate
    • Label font size: Time label font size
    • Color when synced: Label color when perfectly synchronized
    • Color when not synced: Label color when synchronization differs

2. Hotkey Operations

  • S Key: Manual instant synchronization of all charts
  • A Key: Toggle automatic/manual synchronization mode
  • R Key: Print current synchronization status information
  • F Key: Rescan charts (use after modifying parameters)

Limitations

1. Technical Limitations

  • Platform Restriction: Only supports MetaTrader 4 platform
  • Data Requirements: Requires historical data support for corresponding instruments

2. Functional Limitations

  • Window Count: Synchronizes 2 to 4 charts
  • Timeframe Compatibility: Minor time discrepancies may occur with extreme timeframe combinations
  • Chart Type: Primarily optimized for standard price charts

Risk Notices

1. Operational Risks

  • View Jumping: Synchronization operations may cause sudden chart view changes
  • Attention Diversion: Too many synchronized charts may affect analytical focus
  • Misoperation: Hotkeys may conflict with other EAs or indicators

2. Best Practice Recommendations

  • Parameter Optimization: Adjust sync interval and offset based on instrument characteristics
  • Status Monitoring: Regularly check synchronization effectiveness using status print function
  • Troubleshooting: Use rescan function to recover from synchronization anomalies

 


