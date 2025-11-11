Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator

🧩 Each VolumeProfile holds:

  • The price range for a given period

  • Buy/sell volume for each price level

  • Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance

🔍 Indicator Logic Summary

  1. Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour).

  2. Aggregate volumes for each price level.

  3. Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction.

  4. Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%).

  5. Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area.

  6. Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-coded bars:

    • 🟩 Green = Buy volume

    • 🟥 Red = Sell volume

    • 🟨 Yellow line = POC

    • 🟦 Blue zone = Value Area

    • 🟧 Orange = Imbalance highlight

📊 Reading and Interpreting the Indicator

Symbol / Color Meaning Interpretation
🟨 POC (Point of Control) Price level with the highest traded volume Market “fair price” — strong acceptance zone
🟦 Value Area (VAH / VAL) Range covering ~70% of total volume Main price zone where most trades occurred
🟩 Buy Volume Volume from buyers If dominant → bullish strength
🟥 Sell Volume Volume from sellers If dominant → bearish pressure
⚖️ Delta Buy − Sell volume Positive → buyers in control / Negative → sellers in control
⚠️ Imbalance One side exceeds 70% of the opposite side Often signals breakouts or turning points

💡 How to Use It on Your Chart

  1. Attach the indicator to your chart (works in main window).

  2. Choose your analysis timeframe (e.g., H1, M15).

  3. Adjust:

    • NumberOfProfiles → how many historical profiles to show

    • PriceLevels → resolution of the profile

  4. Observe:

    • POC moving upward → uptrend (buyers gaining control)

    • POC moving downward → downtrend (sellers dominant)

    • Strong positive Delta → aggressive buying

    • Clusters of Imbalances → strong momentum direction

    • Price above Value Area → bullish bias

    • Price below Value Area → bearish bias


