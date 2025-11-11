Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator
- Indicateurs
- Pusita Worapong
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
🧩 Each VolumeProfile holds:
-
The price range for a given period
-
Buy/sell volume for each price level
-
Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance
🔍 Indicator Logic Summary
-
Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour).
-
Aggregate volumes for each price level.
-
Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction.
-
Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%).
-
Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area.
-
Draw graphical profiles beside price candles using color-coded bars:
-
🟩 Green = Buy volume
-
🟥 Red = Sell volume
-
🟨 Yellow line = POC
-
🟦 Blue zone = Value Area
-
🟧 Orange = Imbalance highlight
-
📊 Reading and Interpreting the Indicator
|Symbol / Color
|Meaning
|Interpretation
|🟨 POC (Point of Control)
|Price level with the highest traded volume
|Market “fair price” — strong acceptance zone
|🟦 Value Area (VAH / VAL)
|Range covering ~70% of total volume
|Main price zone where most trades occurred
|🟩 Buy Volume
|Volume from buyers
|If dominant → bullish strength
|🟥 Sell Volume
|Volume from sellers
|If dominant → bearish pressure
|⚖️ Delta
|Buy − Sell volume
|Positive → buyers in control / Negative → sellers in control
|⚠️ Imbalance
|One side exceeds 70% of the opposite side
|Often signals breakouts or turning points
💡 How to Use It on Your Chart
-
Attach the indicator to your chart (works in main window).
-
Choose your analysis timeframe (e.g., H1, M15).
-
Adjust:
-
NumberOfProfiles → how many historical profiles to show
-
PriceLevels → resolution of the profile
-
-
Observe:
-
POC moving upward → uptrend (buyers gaining control)
-
POC moving downward → downtrend (sellers dominant)
-
Strong positive Delta → aggressive buying
-
Clusters of Imbalances → strong momentum direction
-
Price above Value Area → bullish bias
-
Price below Value Area → bearish bias
-