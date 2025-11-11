Advanced Order Flow Volume Profile Indicator

🧩 Each VolumeProfile holds:

Calculated POC, VAH, VAL, Delta, and Imbalance

Buy/sell volume for each price level

The price range for a given period

Divide data by timeframe (e.g., one H1 profile per hour).

Aggregate volumes for each price level.

Separate buy and sell volumes using tick or trade direction.

Compute Delta (Buy − Sell) and Imbalance (dominance ≥70%).

Detect POC, VAH, VAL to outline the Value Area.