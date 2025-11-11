General Description

Volatility Breakout Master is an Expert Advisor designed to capture market volatility through a “breakout + reversal” strategy.

The system detects when the price breaks the high or low of the last X candles within a configurable time window, enters in the breakout direction, and—if the market reverses—opens a new position in the opposite direction following a dynamic model.

Once a cycle is completed (when one direction prevails), all trades are closed, and the system automatically starts a new sequence.

Interactive Buttons in Back-Test Mode

One of the most distinctive features of Volatility Breakout Master is the interactive control panel that works even in the Strategy Tester (back-test mode).

During backtesting, you can manually:

Close all Buy positions

Close all Sell positions

Or close all open trades with a single click

This hybrid approach — automatic + manual intervention — allows you to train yourself to use the EA and understand how it reacts under various conditions before deploying it live.

In live trading, the same panel offers instant control: if you want to stop one side, manage exposure, or close all trades immediately, you can do it without removing the EA.

This feature makes Volatility Breakout Master ideal not only for fully automated trading but also for traders who prefer to mix automation with manual decision-making, or to test scenarios directly in simulation mode.

Main Features

Breakout-based strategy: trades triggered when the price breaks the high/low of the last X candles within a selected trading window

Optional netting mode: closes the previous position and opens a larger one in the opposite direction instead of maintaining multiple open trades

Trade expiration: automatically closes trades after a user-defined duration (in minutes)

Risk control: Configurable maximum drawdown Monetary target per trading cycle (based on exposure per 0.01 lot) Trailing stop based on profit in money

“One sequence per day” option to stop trading after the first profitable cycle of the day

Lot multiplier for progressive volume management on direction changes

Additional customizable parameters: detailed or compact logging, max slippage, max number of open trades, and full time-window control

Trading Tips

To get the most out of Volatility Breakout Master, consider the following recommendations:

Prefer directional assets — instruments that tend to form strong, continuous price movements (such as major indices, trending currency pairs, or commodities). Avoid highly mean-reverting markets , where breakout moves are quickly retraced.

Focus on shorter trading sessions whenever possible, as this helps capture quick volatility bursts and limits exposure to structural reversals.

Pay close attention to spread: when the distance between Buy and Sell trigger levels is too small compared to the average spread, trade execution and overall performance can be negatively affected.

Optimize parameters for each symbol, timeframe, and broker using the MT5 Strategy Tester to match the EA’s sensitivity to real volatility conditions.

Recommended Use

Volatility Breakout Master is designed for traders who want a controlled yet flexible automated system.

Thanks to its interactive back-test panel, it is perfect for:

Deep simulation and testing before live deployment

Hybrid manual + automated operation

Traders who value both automation and real-time control

It can be used on various symbols and timeframes; however, a demo testing and optimization phase is strongly recommended before applying it to a live account.

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor does not guarantee specific profits or outcomes.

Performance depends on market conditions, broker execution, spread, latency, parameter settings, and risk management.

Always test thoroughly in demo mode before using it in live trading.