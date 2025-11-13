Simple Spread Indicator

Simple Spread Indicator (SSI) is a simple and lightweight indicator that displays the current spread value directly on the main chart window.
It helps traders instantly recognize market liquidity conditions and trading costs without opening additional panels or tools.

Features

  • Real-time spread display on the main chart

  • Customizable position and font size

  • Minimal system load and no data buffering

  • Useful for scalping and low-spread strategy monitoring

How it works

The indicator calculates the difference between the current Ask and Bid prices and updates the value in real time as a label on the chart.
It does not draw any lines or histograms — only clean and clear text information.


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Rainbow Range Volume Profile
Yoshito Tokunaga
Göstergeler
Rainbow Volume Profile A simple, lightweight volume profile indicator that visualizes price-range volume with color-coded POCs (Points of Control). Overview RainbowVolumeProfile04Simple.mq5 calculates and displays a price–by–volume (Volume Profile) over a user-specified number of bars. The indicator automatically detects the top 5 volume concentration levels (POCs) and draws a colorful horizontal histogram at the right side of the chart. The computation is lightweight and updates in real time. K
FREE
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt