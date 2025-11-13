Simple Spread Indicator (SSI) is a simple and lightweight indicator that displays the current spread value directly on the main chart window.

It helps traders instantly recognize market liquidity conditions and trading costs without opening additional panels or tools.

Features

Real-time spread display on the main chart

Customizable position and font size

Minimal system load and no data buffering

Useful for scalping and low-spread strategy monitoring

How it works

The indicator calculates the difference between the current Ask and Bid prices and updates the value in real time as a label on the chart.

It does not draw any lines or histograms — only clean and clear text information.