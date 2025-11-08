Grid Manual Pro Natalejfx

🧠 Manual Grid Pro – Total Control, Absolute Precision

Manual Grid Pro is an advanced tool designed for traders who want to master grid trading with manual, semi-automatic, or fully automated control, combining flexibility, full customization, and intelligent risk management.

This EA allows you to trade major or secondary currency pairs in convergent or divergent mode, using limit or stop orders, with fully adjustable parameters to fit any trading style or strategy.

⚙️ Main Features

🔁 Smart Manual Grid Mode: configure and manage your grids precisely, choosing between convergent or divergent setups depending on your market outlook.

🎯 Order Types: trade using limit or stop orders based on trend conditions or hedging strategies.

🤖 Automatic Direction Mode: the EA can trade automatically in a chosen direction, allowing you to select between Buy Only, Sell Only, or let the system automatically detect the optimal direction based on market conditions.

🧩 Advanced Global Management:

Global Take Profit

Global Stop Loss

Break Even by levels, fully adjustable

📊 Intelligent Risk Management: automatically protect your account with:

Daily maximum loss limit

Daily maximum profit limit

Total maximum loss limit

💼 Funded Account Mode: specially designed to trade on prop firm accounts without restrictions. This mode “hides” pending grid orders, executing them internally and managing them automatically and discreetly, remaining compliant with prop firm risk policies.

⚡ Highly Customizable: every parameter can be configured — from lot size to grid spacing — allowing you to tailor the system to your specific risk profile.

📉 Full Compatibility: works on any pair or instrument, specially optimized for correlated pairs or dual-asset strategies.

🧩 Ideal For:

Traders seeking manual control with smart automation .

Those using correlation, hedging, or mean-reversion strategies .

Traders who want to optimize capital and risk management without losing trade control.

Funded account users looking to use grid strategies without detection or limitation.

🧭 Manual Grid Pro is more than just an EA — it’s a professional grid management system, built to adapt to you, your strategy, and your trading style.