BOX Zone Recovery System
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Natpakan Kaewkool
- Sürüm: 2.12
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🚀 Smart Zone-Based Recovery Trading EA for MT5
BOX Zone Recovery System is a powerful and intelligent trading algorithm that automatically manages your trades using a zone-based recovery strategy.
It helps recover from losing positions and lock in consistent profits through dynamic hedge and recovery orders — all fully automated.
⚙️ Key Features
✅ Smart Zone Recovery Logic – Opens hedge orders when price moves against your position, allowing for efficient loss recovery.
📦 Dynamic Box Zones – Automatically defines and manages recovery zones based on market movement.
💰 Automatic Profit Closure – Closes all trades when your overall basket profit reaches the target (fixed amount or percentage).
🔄 Dual Direction Trading – Supports independent Buy and Sell sequences.
⚙️ Flexible Settings – Adjustable grid step, recovery distance, profit target, and lot multiplier.
📢 Notifications & Auto Reset – Alerts on key events and resets automatically after profit closure.
📊 Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M1 – H1
-
Initial Balance: Minimum $50000-$100000 Cent
-
Account Type: ECN or Low Spread
💡 Advantages
✨ Works effectively in both trending and ranging markets
🧠 Smart position management minimizes drawdown
🔐 Supports safe and consistent profit accumulation
⚡ No manual intervention required – fully automated
⚠️ Disclaimer
This EA is a professional trading tool.
Past results do not guarantee future performance.
Please use proper risk management and test on a demo account before live trading.