Ultima Traders Meta
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ivan Simonika
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Ultima Trader is a multi-currency advisor that can effectively operate on different time frames and in a variety of market scenarios thanks to its advanced non-geometric progression averaging system. This feature allows him to build trading grids and determine the moments of entry into the market with high accuracy.
Main characteristics of Ultima Trader:
- Security systems: The advisor is equipped with special filters, spread control and trading time limits to ensure safety and reliability.
- Accounting for levels: When constructing a trading grid, important internal levels are taken into account, which ensures accurate market entries.
- Aggressiveness Adaptability: Users can customize the level of aggressiveness of trading to suit individual preferences.
Ultima Trader Features:
- Multi-currency: The advisor works with a wide range of currency pairs, including EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY and others.
- Automated trading: Ultima Trader independently finds trends in the market and opens positions on pullbacks, using mathematical algorithms without martingale or other risky methods.
- Integrated Security Systems: The EA uses both real and virtual stop orders to protect profits and ensure trading reliability.
Advantages of Ultima Trader:
- Automated system: Trading is based on mathematical calculations, which minimizes the influence of emotions on decision making.
- Round-the-clock operation: The advisor operates on various currency pairs at any time of the day, provided you have access to the Internet.
- Eliminates the need for analysis: Ultima Trader makes trading decisions independently, freeing the trader from the need to conduct fundamental and technical analysis.
Bot settings and parameters:
- Timeframe: Hourly (H1).
- Currency Pairs: Works with most currency pairs, usually selecting those that perform best on the hourly chart.
- Advanced Signal System: Used for more accurate market analysis and trading decisions, helping to determine entry and exit points for positions.
Bot parameters:
- SetupFilling: Remaining fill type.
- Magic: Magic number.
- Lot: Fixed trading volume.
- Risk: Automatic determination of volume depending on the deposit.
- LimitTrades: Limit the number of orders in the grid.
- GridStep: Minimum grid step.
- RealStopLoss: Real stop loss.
- RealTakeProfit: Real take profit.
- RealTrailingStart: Trailing start.
- RealTrailingStop: Trailing stop.
- setLength: Wavelength of the leading indicator.
- setDeviation: Deviation for the leading indicator.
- setCorrection: Correct values after the specified one.
The bot is recommended to be used in conjunction with established stop loss and take profit, as well as the ability to activate trailing stop and trailing start to optimize trading.