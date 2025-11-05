Tokyo London Overlap Breakout Pro

Tokyo London Overlap Breakout Pro

🏆 SAFE & SMART Gold EA for XAUUSD

Professional range breakout EA for Gold (XAUUSD)
Captures Tokyo-London overlap, smart profit management with partial close & trailing stop.
No Martingale, No Grid, No Nonsense!

🎯 PLUG & PLAY - SETUP IN 60 SECONDS with default settings are optimized for XAUUSD.

WHY THIS EA IS SAFE

🛡️ Fixed 1% risk per trade (configurable)
🛡️ Every trade has Stop Loss & Take Profit
🛡️ No Martingale, No Grid, No Hedging
🛡️ Max 2 trades/day (1 Buy + 1 Sell)
🛡️ Breakout only — not ranging markets

🚀 SMART FEATURES

💰 Profit Management

✅ Partial Close – TP 80% and keep 20% for trailing stop.
✅ Smart Trailing – Protects the rest dynamically
✅ Break-Even – Moves SL to entry at 1.2R
✅ High R:R – Default 1:5

📊 Strategy

✅ Tokyo–London Overlap (9–10 GMT)
✅ Range Breakout – Captures high-volatility moves
✅ Pending Orders – Buy Stop + Sell Stop
✅ Auto Cleanup – Removes unfilled orders end of day

🧭 Dashboard

✅ Real-Time Monitor
✅ Color-Coded, clear layout
✅ Top-Right corner placement
✅ Zero Lag, optimized for backtest

💡 WHY TOKYO-LONDON OVERLAP?

🔥 Highest volatility for Gold
🔥 Strongest breakout hour (9–10 GMT)
🔥 High liquidity + volume
🔥 Perfect for breakout strategy

EA automates the full process – no manual work required!


