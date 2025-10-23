TeleSignal EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor designed to automatically send Telegram notifications whenever a position is opened, closed, or modified in MetaTrader 5.

It allows you to monitor your trades in real time, wherever you are — no need to keep your trading platform open.

Through its direct integration with the Telegram API, you’ll receive clear and instant messages showing:

📈 Trade opened (symbol, lot size, order type, entry price)

📉 Trade closed (exit price, profit/loss, trade duration)

Lightweight and easy to configure, TeleSignal EA is the perfect tool for traders who want to stay connected to their trading activity anytime, anywhere.