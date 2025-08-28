Candle to Excel Converter
- Kütüphaneler
- Shingirayi Mari
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This script is simply used to convert candlesticks into excel. This is beneficial to use when intergrating CHATGPT, CLAUDE AND ALL THE AIs.
Better to use this than a screenshot like other do! Thank me later!!
Just attach to the chat and you will find the converted excel in: C:\Users\Username\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\E3E3B02889D32F38295D39BF94B6AD4A\MQL5\Files
