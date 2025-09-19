GW News Filter

Filter trading around high-impact news. Avoid entries/exits during risky time windows using MetaTrader’s Calendar API or your own CSV files.

Works in live, demo and Strategy Tester · Source: API or CSV · Per-currency files · Entry/Exit flags · Diagnostics (0–4)





Features

Works in real accounts, demo, and Strategy Tester Choose between: 0 = Auto (API for live/demo, CSV for Strategy Tester)

1 = API (MetaTrader’s built-in calendar)

2 = CSV (per-currency files, e.g. EUR.csv, USD.csv, ALL.csv)

Configure: Minimum importance (Low, Moderate, High)

Window seconds before/after news

Include global “ALL” events

Separate flags for filtering entries and filtering exits

and Lightweight wrapper class for easy integration

Diagnostic logging (levels 0–4) for testing and debugging









Installation

Copy MQL5/Libraries/GWNewsFilterLib.ex5 Copy MQL5/Include/Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh Include in your EA/indicator:

#include <Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh>





Quick Start

Create the filter once (e.g. in OnInit). If testing with CSV, set the folder with SetCsvLocation() .

int OnInit () { if (!g.Create( _Symbol , InpFilterEntry, InpFilterExit, InpMinImp, InpIncludeAll, InpBefore, InpAfter, InpDiagLevel, InpSource)) { Print ( "GWNF: failed to create instance (Did you copy GWNewsFilterLib.ex5 into MQL5/Libraries/ ?)" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } if (InpSource== 1 || ( int ) MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )!= 0 ) { if (!g.SetCsvLocation(InpCsvBaseRel, InpCsvUseCommon)) Print ( "GWNF: SetCsvLocation() failed." ); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }





Then rebuild the window once per bar and act on it:

void OnTick () { datetime bar = ( datetime ) iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (bar == g_last) return ; g_last = bar; if (!g.RebuildWindow()) { Print ( "GWNF: RebuildWindow() returned false." ); return ; } const int active = g.GetFilteringEventsCount(); if (active > 0 ) { } else { } }



CSV Preparation Guide

Each row in the CSV must contain the following 16 columns, in this exact order: VALUE_ID → Unique numeric ID for the value (use any integer, e.g. `10001`) EVENT_ID → Unique numeric ID for the event (e.g. `20001`) TIME → Event time in `YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM:SS` format PERIOD → Period string (may be left blank if not used) REVISION → Integer revision number (usually `0`) ACTUAL → Actual reported value (leave empty if unknown) PREVIOUS → Previous reported value (leave empty if unknown) REVISED_PREV → Revised previous value (leave empty if unknown) FORECAST → Forecasted value (leave empty if unknown) IMPACT_TYPE → Integer (0=none, 1=positive, 2=negative, 3=neutral). Can be `0` if not needed. CURRENCY → Currency code (`USD`, `EUR`, `JPY`, … or `ALL`) COUNTRY_CODE → Country code (`US`, `EU`, `GB`, …) COUNTRY_ID → Numeric ID (can be `0` if not relevant) IMPORTANCE → `LOW`, `MODERATE`, or `HIGH` EVENT_CODE → Short machine-friendly identifier (`cpi`, `gdp`, `trade-balance`) NAME → Human-friendly event name



Example rows:

10001 ; 20001 ; 2025.08 .28 12 : 30 : 00 ;; 0 ; 3.4 ; 3.2 ;; 3.5 ; 0 ;USD;US; 0 ;HIGH;cpi;Consumer Price Index (YoY) 10002 ; 20002 ; 2025.08 .28 14 : 00 : 00 ;; 0 ; 1.8 ; 2.0 ;; 2.1 ; 0 ;USD;US; 0 ;MODERATE;housing;Housing Starts 10003 ; 20003 ; 2025.08 .28 15 : 00 : 00 ;; 0 ;;; ; 0.9 ; 0 ;EUR;EU; 0 ;HIGH;confidence;Consumer Confidence Index





Explanation:

The first event is a high-impact USD CPI release.

The second event is moderate impact housing data .

The third is a high-impact EUR confidence index.





File Naming and Placement

Place one CSV file per currency (e.g. USD.csv , EUR.csv ) inside a folder.

The folder can be located in:

Common\Files\NEWS\ (shared by all terminals), or

MQL5\Files\NEWS\ (local to one terminal).

You configure the folder via:

g.SetCsvLocation("NEWS", true); // "true" = use Common\Files





Diagnostics

0 = silent

1 = critical errors only

2 = init + when filter is active

3 = adds “outside news” logs

4 = full detail (lists all events)





Important Notes



Even if you don’t need all values (like VALUE_ID or COUNTRY_ID), you must keep the column order and delimiters.

Empty fields are allowed — just keep the ; separator.

The parser expects semicolon ; separators, consistent with MetaTrader CSV.

Event importance must be one of: LOW, MODERATE, HIGH.





Wrapper Header (copy this into MQL5/Include/Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh)

#import "GWNewsFilterLib.ex5" int GWFilter_Create( string symbol, bool filterEntry, bool filterExit, int minImportance, bool includeGlobalAll, int secondsBefore, int secondsAfter, int diagnosticLevel, int forcedSource); bool GWFilter_Destroy( int handle); bool GWFilter_RebuildWindow( int handle); bool GWFilter_IsBlockingNow( int handle, bool forEntry, bool forExit); int GWFilter_GetBlockingEventsCount( int handle); int GWFilter_TotalInWindow( int handle); bool GWFilter_GetWindowEventAt( int handle, int index, long &value_id, long &event_id, datetime &time, string ¤cy, string &country_code, string &event_code, string &name, int &importance); bool GWFilter_SetDiagnosticLevel( int handle, int level); bool GWFilter_SetForcedSource ( int handle, int forcedSource); bool GWFilter_SetBlockFlags ( int handle, bool filterEntry, bool filterExit); bool GWFilter_BuildBlockingComment( int handle, string &out_comment); bool GWFilter_UpdateChartCommentMinimal( int handle); bool GWFilter_SetCsvLocation( int handle, string baseRel, bool useCommon); #import class GWNewsFilter { private : int m_h; public : GWNewsFilter(): m_h( 0 ) {} bool Create( string symbol, bool filterEntry, bool filterExit, int minImportance = 2 , bool includeGlobalAll= true , int secondsBefore = 900 , int secondsAfter = 900 , int diagnosticLevel = 2 , int forcedSource = 0 ) { m_h = GWFilter_Create(symbol, filterEntry, filterExit, minImportance, includeGlobalAll, secondsBefore, secondsAfter, diagnosticLevel, forcedSource); return (m_h > 0 ); } bool Destroy() { if (m_h<= 0 ) return false ; bool ok=GWFilter_Destroy(m_h); m_h= 0 ; return ok; } bool RebuildWindow() { return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_RebuildWindow(m_h) : false ); } bool IsFilteringNow( bool forEntry, bool forExit) { return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_IsBlockingNow(m_h, forEntry, forExit) : false ); } int GetFilteringEventsCount(){ return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_GetBlockingEventsCount(m_h) : - 1 ); } int TotalInWindow() { return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_TotalInWindow(m_h) : - 1 ); } bool GetWindowEventAt( int index, long &value_id, long &event_id, datetime &time, string ¤cy, string &country_code, string &event_code, string &name, int &importance) { return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_GetWindowEventAt(m_h, index, value_id, event_id, time, currency, country_code, event_code, name, importance) : false ); } bool SetDiagnosticLevel( int level){ return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_SetDiagnosticLevel(m_h, level) : false ); } bool SetForcedSource ( int forced){ return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_SetForcedSource (m_h, forced) : false ); } bool SetFilterFlags ( bool fe, bool fx){ return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_SetBlockFlags(m_h, fe, fx) : false ); } bool BuildFilteringComment( string &out_comment){ out_comment= "" ; return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_BuildBlockingComment(m_h, out_comment) : false ); } bool UpdateChartCommentMinimal(){ return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_UpdateChartCommentMinimal(m_h) : false ); } bool SetCsvLocation( const string baseRel, const bool useCommon= true ) { return (m_h> 0 ? GWFilter_SetCsvLocation(m_h, baseRel, useCommon) : false ); } int Handle() const { return m_h; } };

EA Example with minimal usage

#include <Greaterwaves/GWNewsFilterLib.mqh> GWNewsFilter g; int OnInit () { g.Create( _Symbol , true , false , 2 , true , 900 , 900 , 2 , 0 ); g.SetCsvLocation( "NEWS" , true ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } void OnTick () { if (g.RebuildWindow()) { if (g.GetFilteringEventsCount()> 0 ) Print ( "Filter active - skip trading" ); } }













