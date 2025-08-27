Little Spartan EA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Joseph Saeidian
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 27 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Little Spartan EA
The Little Spartan EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe trend analysis with RSI momentum indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities. While not explicitly using neural networks in the traditional sense, it employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach that mimics neural network pattern recognition through multi-dimensional signal analysis.
Recommended time frame M1
Metatrader 4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145591?source=Site
Core Strategy Components
1. Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis (Neural Network-like Pattern Recognition)
- 5 Timeframe Synchronization: M1, M5, M15, H1, H4
- Trend Alignment Logic: Requires ALL timeframes to show the same directional bias
- Pattern Recognition: Identifies convergence/divergence across multiple time horizons
- Signal Strength: Only generates signals when all timeframes align (high-probability setups)
2. RSI Momentum Analysis (Scalping Component)
- Dual RSI Periods per Timeframe: Uses two different RSI periods for each timeframe
- Momentum Confirmation: RSI crossover analysis for trend strength validation
- Scalping Precision: M1 and M5 timeframes provide entry timing for scalping opportunities
- Risk Management: Tight stop-loss and take-profit levels suitable for scalping
3. Advanced Risk Management (Trend Following Component)
- Dynamic Lot Sizing: Risk-based position sizing (1% risk per trade)
- FIFO Order Management: First-in-first-out order closing for proper risk control
- Hedging Options: Configurable hedging vs. single-direction trading
- Loss Limiting: Maximum pip loss protection and time-based exit rules